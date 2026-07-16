ETV Bharat / bharat

Wangchuk’s Health Condition May Invite Emergency: Medical Expert

New Delhi: Renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole on Thursday said that with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health condition deteriorating day by day as a result of the hunger strike he is undertaking, the possibility of a medical emergency might arise soon.

“From a clinical perspective, prolonged starvation should be viewed as a dynamic medical emergency rather than a static condition. The absence of dramatic vital sign abnormalities does not equate to physiological stability. Patients can appear awake, alert, and even ambulatory while significant metabolic and cardiovascular decompensation is developing beneath the surface,” the former president of Asian Society of Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat.

He said Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike has moved beyond a political or legal issue into the realm of emergency medicine.

On Thursday, Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered Day 19, as he and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.

The 59-year-old has been fasting for over 19 days, has reportedly lost approximately 8.5 kg, and is presently experiencing muscle wasting. There is growing concern regarding his progressive physiological deterioration. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Delhi High Court has sought urgent hospitalisation and force-feeding, highlighting the increasingly critical nature of his condition.