Wangchuk’s Health Condition May Invite Emergency: Medical Expert
The activist is on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities. | ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Renowned health expert Dr Tamorish Kole on Thursday said that with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s health condition deteriorating day by day as a result of the hunger strike he is undertaking, the possibility of a medical emergency might arise soon.
“From a clinical perspective, prolonged starvation should be viewed as a dynamic medical emergency rather than a static condition. The absence of dramatic vital sign abnormalities does not equate to physiological stability. Patients can appear awake, alert, and even ambulatory while significant metabolic and cardiovascular decompensation is developing beneath the surface,” the former president of Asian Society of Emergency Medicine told ETV Bharat.
He said Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike has moved beyond a political or legal issue into the realm of emergency medicine.
On Thursday, Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar entered Day 19, as he and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations.
The 59-year-old has been fasting for over 19 days, has reportedly lost approximately 8.5 kg, and is presently experiencing muscle wasting. There is growing concern regarding his progressive physiological deterioration. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Delhi High Court has sought urgent hospitalisation and force-feeding, highlighting the increasingly critical nature of his condition.
“During prolonged fasting, the body initially utilises stored glycogen, before transitioning to gluconeogenesis and eventually ketosis. Continued starvation results in progressive loss of skeletal and cardiac muscles, depletion of intracellular electrolytes, reduction in circulating blood volume, impaired immune function, and declining organ reserve. The heart becomes particularly vulnerable to arrhythmia, due to potassium, magnesium, and phosphate depletion, while reduced myocardial mass increases susceptibility to sudden cardiac death,” said Dr Kole.
Hypoglycaemia, acute kidney injury from dehydration, orthostatic hypotension, syncope, and thromboembolic complications become increasingly likely as the fast continues, he added.
“One of the greatest dangers is that deterioration is often nonlinear. Patients may compensate remarkably well for days before experiencing abrupt cardiovascular collapse. A seemingly reassuring blood pressure or the patient's subjective feeling of ‘still feeling energetic’ should never replace objective medical assessment,” Dr Kole said.
He said that doctors evaluating prolonged hunger strikers should perform comprehensive assessment including serial vital signs, orthostatic blood pressure measurements, ECG, point-of-care glucose testing, renal function, liver function, complete blood count, and most importantly serum phosphate, potassium, magnesium, and calcium.
“Continuous cardiac monitoring should be considered in patients with prolonged fasting, electrolyte abnormalities, or ECG changes. Daily weight trends, urine output, hydration status, and mental status provide valuable indicators of clinical progression,” he added.
An equally important but often overlooked emergency is refeeding syndrome, he said.
“Once nutrition is restarted after prolonged starvation, insulin secretion rapidly drives phosphate, potassium, and magnesium into cells. The resulting electrolyte shifts can precipitate fatal arrhythmias, respiratory failure, seizures, and acute heart failure. Ironically, patients frequently become most unstable after feeding begins rather than during starvation itself. Refeeding therefore requires careful protocols involving gradual caloric introduction, thiamine supplementation, aggressive electrolyte replacement, and close biochemical monitoring,” Dr Kole added.
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