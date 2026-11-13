Wangchuk Alleges House Arrest In Ladakh, Says Armed Guards Deployed Around House
Wangchuk said in a statement that he was taken by cops from the venue of his proposed dharna to his Leh home on Wednesday evening.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday said that he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh, allegedly over his opposition to elections during harsh winters. The development comes a day after Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), issued an ‘SOS’ call for rescheduling elections in the union territory during freezing winters.
Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) elections are scheduled for December 4, and urban and rural body polls are due on November 21. “I am under house arrest”, said Wangchuk, claiming dozens of armed guards have been deployed around his house in Leh.
“The government version says, 'I have been advised to stay at home. All for asking uncomfortable questions like... why is the Judicial Enquiry Commission Report (of last year's killings in Leh) is delayed & a phoney Council election is foisted on people with rocket speed in mid-winter. Whole of Ladakh is in protest,” Wangchuk added.
I AM UNDER HOUSE ARREST Dozens of armed guards surround my house while the government version says 'I have been advised to stay at home'. All for asking uncomfortable questions like... why is the Judicial Enquiry Commission Report (of last year's killings in Leh) is delayed & a phoney Council election is foisted on people with rocket speed in mid winter. Whole of Ladakh is in protest. My X, Instagram & YouTube reach have been drastically suppressed in the world's largest democracy. Please help share this message...— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) November 12, 2026
In a statement a day ago, the Ladakh police said the preventive action against Wangchuk was taken in compliance with orders regulating public rallies, protests and other public gatherings within the limits of Leh Municipality amid the ongoing election exercise.
The Ladakh electoral body prohibited protests, dharnas, hunger strikes and collective demonstrations within Leh and Kargil municipalities during the ongoing model code of conduct. Seeking clarification from authorities, Wangchuk said in a representation that he was taken by cops from the venue of his proposed dharna at NDS Stadium to his home in Leh on Wednesday evening.
“I was told to remain at home under the supervision of police guards. Since that evening, dozens of armed police personnel, approximately twenty to twenty-two, have been stationed at and around my residence and continue to remain deployed there as I write this representation,” he wrote in a four-page joint representation to the administrative secretary, home department, Lieutenant Governor and others.
Invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), the District Magistrate Leh refrained Wangchuk from engaging in any activity, organising or participating in any unauthorised rally, procession or public gathering or conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, disturbance of public tranquillity or obstruction to the peaceful conduct of the ongoing electoral process in Leh.
“Since the order was passed, the dharna has in fact commenced in Leh. Approximately 600 persons gathered today. It passed off entirely peacefully, and the police present raised no objection and did not stop it,” he said.
Wangchuk questioned whether the gathering could be considered unauthorised under the order, arguing that authorities would have stopped it had it violated the restrictions. He said that no explicit order of house arrest or deployment of police personnel has been served to him.
The climate activist also alleged that the reach of his X, Instagram and YouTube has been drastically reduced. “Please help share this message,” he said on X. On Tuesday, Ladakh observed a shutdown against polls during harsh winters at the call of political and religious bodies who are engaged in talks with New Delhi over democratic set-up and constitutional safeguards.
The LAB and KDA also appealed to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to help defer the election.
Read more