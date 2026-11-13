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Wangchuk Alleges House Arrest In Ladakh, Says Armed Guards Deployed Around House

Sonam Wangchuk. ( PTI )

By Moazum Mohammad 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Thursday said that he has been placed under house arrest in Ladakh, allegedly over his opposition to elections during harsh winters. The development comes a day after Wangchuk, who is part of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), issued an ‘SOS’ call for rescheduling elections in the union territory during freezing winters.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) elections are scheduled for December 4, and urban and rural body polls are due on November 21. “I am under house arrest”, said Wangchuk, claiming dozens of armed guards have been deployed around his house in Leh.

“The government version says, 'I have been advised to stay at home. All for asking uncomfortable questions like... why is the Judicial Enquiry Commission Report (of last year's killings in Leh) is delayed & a phoney Council election is foisted on people with rocket speed in mid-winter. Whole of Ladakh is in protest,” Wangchuk added. In a statement a day ago, the Ladakh police said the preventive action against Wangchuk was taken in compliance with orders regulating public rallies, protests and other public gatherings within the limits of Leh Municipality amid the ongoing election exercise. The Ladakh electoral body prohibited protests, dharnas, hunger strikes and collective demonstrations within Leh and Kargil municipalities during the ongoing model code of conduct. Seeking clarification from authorities, Wangchuk said in a representation that he was taken by cops from the venue of his proposed dharna at NDS Stadium to his home in Leh on Wednesday evening. “I was told to remain at home under the supervision of police guards. Since that evening, dozens of armed police personnel, approximately twenty to twenty-two, have been stationed at and around my residence and continue to remain deployed there as I write this representation,” he wrote in a four-page joint representation to the administrative secretary, home department, Lieutenant Governor and others.