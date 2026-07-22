ETV Bharat / bharat

'Walloping Students In Middle Of Street Is Shocking': Tharoor Slams Govt

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the lathi-charge on protesters, saying the "walloping" of students was shocking and the whole issue was "very badly" handled.

Tharoor, who visited the Jantar Mantar protest site on Tuesday night and interacted with several students injured during the 'Sansad Chalo' march, said he heard painful testimonies of students and was perturbed by them. Dressed in black in solidarity with protesting students, Tharoor said it reflected the sadness of what is happening in the country.

Asked about the BJP's charge that the Congress was politicising the issue, he said, the fact is that politics enters the picture the moment an issue cannot be raised in Parliament.

"But the real issue is the feelings of the students. They are the future of the country. And if they are feeling betrayed, there ought to be some opportunity to reach out to them. I'm really surprised that the government has allowed matters to get out of hand like this and has greeted the students with violence and lathis," he told reporters in Parliament House complex.

"That was really a bad idea. It was very badly done. Walloping the students in the middle of the street is just shocking," Tharoor said. The Congress MP said he went to Jantar Matar to meet students and did not go on stage or do any politics.

"I heard some moving stories and painful testimonies, a student distributing water bottles was hit below the eye and on the head with lathis, a girl was manhandled by policemen... I am very perturbed by all of this," Tharoor said.

Tharoor on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the lathicharge on student protesters and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi being "dragged off physically" during a sit-in outside the prime minister's residence, as he asserted that the government cannot conceal its lack of accountability behind "brutal" police action.

"The Leader of the Opposition being dragged off physically and put in detention along with other MPs, this is something that has moved the hearts and consciences of everybody in our country," Tharoor had told PTI Videos at Jantar Mantar.