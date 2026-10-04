ETV Bharat / bharat

'Walking On Razor's Edge': Farooq Abdullah Says Jammu And Kashmir Govt Trying Its Best To Work For People

Srinagar: “Walking on the razor's edge” is how ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah described the Jammu and Kashmir government's work on Sunday, adding that it is doing its best and holding its head high.

“The government is doing its work to the extent it can. But if you demand that we fetch the moon and stars, that is not possible. Look at the circumstances under which we are working. We are walking on the edge of a sword, and on that razor's edge, we are trying to do as much as possible,” Abdullah said while speaking at the fifth ‘Halla Bolle’ conclave here.

The three-time chief minister said that despite constraints, the government is working to better the lives of the people. “Our ministers are not sitting idle; they are constantly on the move. Even today, they are out reaching the people. We are trying to reach everywhere within the resources we have. If we had vast oil and gas reserves, god knows where we would have reached. But we don't. And the financial reality is that we have had a setback; for a year, we have had to carry that burden. There was nothing left. Even then, by god’s grace, we are keeping our heads high,” Abdullah said.

The veteran politician asserted that it is human nature to desire more, and yet never show gratitude for what they already have. “I have seen the past, and I am seeing the present as well. Given the reality before us, this government is trying to do as much as it can,” he said.

Pointing to the country's political landscape, the National Conference (NC) president said people are being pitted against each other in the name of religion. “You know the condition our country is in; it is filled with hatred. Human is being pitted against human, be it over a temple, a mosque, a gurdwara or a church,” he said.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019, Abdullah said the BJP had always wanted to remove it as J-K was the only Muslim-majority state.

“This is not new; since Jawaharlal Nehru's time, this has pricked their eyes. They think we should be their slaves. We bid farewell to slavery when India gained freedom, and we tried to stand on our own feet.

“But because of conspiracies, our own people tried to sell out this homeland for the sake of power and position. I do not consider Delhi as the sole culprit; I consider our own people responsible. Those who surrendered our autonomy, who dismantled our self-reliance,” he said.

Abdullah also hit out at the PDP, without naming the party, for “helping” the BJP abrogate Article 370 by forming a government in J-K in 2014-15, claiming that successive governments struck down every law that kept J-K's autonomy alive.

“Conspiracies were taking place then; they are taking place today, and our people are still selling out. For a few positions and perks, they are ready to trade not just autonomy, but even their self-respect.