'This Is A Wake-Up Call': Doctors Warn Parents Over Excessive Screen-Time And Online Gaming Addiction Among Children

Thane: Amid rising concerns over online gaming addiction among children, psychiatrists and health officials have urged parents to strictly monitor mobile phone use, warning that excessive screen time may disrupt children's mental health and daily lives, with the possibility of extreme cases ending in suicide.

Speaking on the problem, psychiatrist Dr Shailesh Umate cautioned that excessive use of mobile phones and online games among children can lead to severe mental health issues and even trigger suicidal tendencies. "My son is very tech-savvy. My little one even falls asleep while watching games on his mobile screen. But this very screen time can become the reason for suicide in our children's lives in the future. This is a wake-up call," he said.

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Ghaziabad, where three sisters "addicted to Korean games" allegedly died by suicide, Dr Umate said such cases highlight the dangers of uncontrolled online exposure. He said, "In online games, unknown people often engage children in conversations by assigning them various tasks. Over time, children start liking this virtual interaction and forget daily routines like going to school, having food and studying."

"These teenagers become so engrossed in this online world that they begin to behave like the people they interact with online, talk like them, and respond in a similar manner. As a result, their world becomes delusional," he said.

Dr Umate noted that if parents try to keep their children away from this delusional world, children become irritable and aggressive. "Because of this delusional world, children are taking steps ranging from self-harm to suicide. Therefore, parents must remain alert and keep their children away from Android mobile phones and online games," the psychiatrist appealed.

Voicing similar concerns, District Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar suggested strict steps to reduce harm. He said either children's use of mobile phones should be banned or students should not be given smartphones. "This will ensure that mobile phones are used only for necessary purposes and will reduce mental stress on students," he said.