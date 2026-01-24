ETV Bharat / bharat

Waive Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims; Treat Loan To Kerala As Grant: Priyanka To PM

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has again written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to direct waiver of loans availed by the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster in Wayanad, the party said on Saturday. The Congress MP has also urged the PM to convert the loans given to the state for disaster relief work into grants, it said in a statement. It further said that after Wayanad did not receive any central assistance related to the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, all the Kerala MPs had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in person in December 2024.

Subsequently, in February 2025, Priyanka had written to the PM pointing out that providing money as a loan for rehabilitation six months after the landslides was "unjust and inhumane", the statement said. She had also requested the PM to waive the loans of the jeep and autorickshaw drivers, small traders and homestay operators who had lost their means of livelihood in the disaster, it said.

The Congress MP had again made the request to the PM via another letter in October last year, it said. She had also asked the National Disaster Management Authority to instruct banks to waive the loans given to disaster victims using its inherent statutory powers.