Waited For Long, Awaiting Talks, Says Congress After DMK Forms Alliance Panel In Tamil Nadu

Published : February 21, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress expressed its concern over the delay in the formation of an alliance committee by the ruling DMK in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, but said it was awaiting the discussions.
"We expected this to happen a long time ago… We are waiting for the discussions," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat shortly after the DMK announced a panel headed by veteran TR Baalu to discuss seat-sharing with allies.
Elections for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu are likely to be held in April 2026. Earlier, Chodankar, who heads a five-member Congress panel to discuss seat-sharing with DMK, had met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on December 3, 2025 and had been flagging the delay over the announcement of a seat-sharing panel over the past few weeks.
"The DMK has responded to our demand after 80 days," said an AICC functionary.
During the December 3 meeting, the Congress panel had placed its two key demands, more than 25 seats and a share in power at various levels, before Stalin, who noted he was okay with seat-sharing but not with power-sharing in the state.
The Congress insiders noted it was natural for the grand old party to have aspirations and pointed out that the DMK, which shared power at the Centre during the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, should be open to such an arrangement in the state.
Congress insiders further said they had not received any call from the DMK's alliance panel but expected to join the consultations soon. The party insiders said talks will start with the smaller parties, and the Congress turn would come in a few days.
The Congress, which had been backing DMK for two decades without sharing power in the southern state, had started asserting itself over the past months, demanding a better deal in the 2026 assembly elections.
The Congress contested 25 seats in the 2021 elections and won 19. This time the party wants 35-40 seats, saying it had been preparing ground in around 125 seats over the past year.
"Our leaders have worked hard on the ground over the past months. We have taken steps to boost the organisation and have obtained feedback from the workers. They kept asking us about the alliance talks, but we had no answer. We not only want to share power in the state government but also at the panchayat and block level," AICC secretary in charge of Tamil Nadu Suraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.
The Congress demands had led to a series of heated exchanges between the functionaries of the two parties, prompting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to take it upon himself to decide on alliance issues and ask the state leaders to rein in themselves.
According to AICC functionary Chella Kumar, the setting up of an alliance panel by the major ally DMK was a positive development, and it was time to look ahead instead of discussing old issues.
"The success of an alliance depends on mutual understanding and cordial relations. We all should think about the alliance. Of course, the Congress must express the desire of the party workers strongly and put forth its views," Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.
"The Congress is a mass-based party and performs on the basis of public support. There is wide support for Congress across the state. Any party which allies with the Congress gets an advantage in elections. This is the point we must assert," he said.
The AICC functionary noted that the nature of power-sharing will depend on the poll-outcome.
He welcomed the meeting between former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister Stalin, saying it was good if the ruling alliance was getting endorsement from other parties. He also noted that the DMDK joining hands with the DMK will not impact the Congress prospects, as was being speculated in the state.
"Any joining and support from political groups to the ruling alliance is a welcome development. It shows the public mood. The DMDK joining the alliance is good for the ruling grouping, and they will get their seats. Their entry will have no impact on us," said Chella Kumar.
The AICC functionary noted that the Congress panel will join the consultations based on the instructions from the high command.
Amid the heated exchanges between the Congress and the DMK state leaders, a section of the Congress had been suggesting an alliance with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK, but the grand old party would like to maintain the status quo, said party insiders.
