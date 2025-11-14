ETV Bharat / bharat

Dharali Landslide Not Caused By Cloudburst Or Lake-burst, But By Continuous Rainfall, Says Wadia Institute Of Himalayan Geology Report

Dehradun: The year 2025 has been a devastating one for Uttarakhand. During the monsoon season in August and September, several areas of the state, including the village Dharali in Uttarkashi district, were hit hard. On August 5, 2025, a devastating landslide along the Bhagirathi river struck the village, killing two people and leaving 67 missing, who were later declared dead.

As scientists began to study the live-streamed disaster, several causes were considered, but none seemed to lead to a definitive conclusion. Now, scientists at the autonomous Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun have claimed to have determined the true causes of the Dharali disaster.

A report by Wadia Institute scientist Sandeep Kumar and others, titled The Dharali Catastrophic Disaster: A Wake-Up Call from the Kheer Ganga, which was recently published in the journal Natural Hazards Research, claims the landslide was not caused by a cloudburst or a lake burst, but rather by continuous rainfall. The moraine (debris) present at the site, caused by the retreat of the glacier above Dharali village, played a significant role in it, as continuous rainfall weakened the moraine significantly.

The Dharali area had received excessive rainfall over the previous 15-20 days, weakening the moraine. Due to this, on August 5, it flowed into the Bhagirathi-tributary Kheer Ganga (not to be confused with the Himachal village) along with the rain, burying Dharali market in its wake.