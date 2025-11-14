Dharali Landslide Not Caused By Cloudburst Or Lake-burst, But By Continuous Rainfall, Says Wadia Institute Of Himalayan Geology Report
The moraine above Dharali had been weakened by excessive rainfall the area had received over the previous 15-20 days.
Dehradun: The year 2025 has been a devastating one for Uttarakhand. During the monsoon season in August and September, several areas of the state, including the village Dharali in Uttarkashi district, were hit hard. On August 5, 2025, a devastating landslide along the Bhagirathi river struck the village, killing two people and leaving 67 missing, who were later declared dead.
As scientists began to study the live-streamed disaster, several causes were considered, but none seemed to lead to a definitive conclusion. Now, scientists at the autonomous Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun have claimed to have determined the true causes of the Dharali disaster.
A report by Wadia Institute scientist Sandeep Kumar and others, titled The Dharali Catastrophic Disaster: A Wake-Up Call from the Kheer Ganga, which was recently published in the journal Natural Hazards Research, claims the landslide was not caused by a cloudburst or a lake burst, but rather by continuous rainfall. The moraine (debris) present at the site, caused by the retreat of the glacier above Dharali village, played a significant role in it, as continuous rainfall weakened the moraine significantly.
The Dharali area had received excessive rainfall over the previous 15-20 days, weakening the moraine. Due to this, on August 5, it flowed into the Bhagirathi-tributary Kheer Ganga (not to be confused with the Himachal village) along with the rain, burying Dharali market in its wake.
As the rainwater cascaded from height with the moraine, it kept collecting more debris on the way, causing it to reach Dharali at a speed of 8 m per second. It buried parts of Dharali under 12-18 m of debris that weighed around 2,51,000 tonnes. When Wadia scientists conducted their study, they found that excessive rainfall had weakened the moraine soil and caused it to descend with the current.
The study found that a major cause of the devastation was the 2,51,000 tonnes of debris that was originally located at an altitude of around 2,570 m, and had descended rapidly with the water. The debris in the surrounding area was moving at a speed of 26 m per second, reaching a depth of approximately 19.4 m, and exerting a pressure of 190 kilopascals.
According to the study, Dharali had received approximately 10.9 mm of rainfall on August 5 when it was struck by the disaster, while approximately 37 mm of rainfall had occurred between August 1 and August 5, making it clear that no cloudburst occurred in the Dharali area.
The scientists found that ongoing geological processes and anthropogenic activities in the Himalayan region are contributing to these events. Since this disaster can be attributed to riverbank encroachment and inadequate land use, they now emphasise the need to assess future potential hazards, establish early warning systems for downstream areas, strictly enforce hazard-sensitive land use policies, and develop community-based strategies.
