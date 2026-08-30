ETV Bharat / bharat

From Frozen Accounts To Financial Security: VTU Recovers Over Rs 700 Crore After 14 Year Income Tax Dispute

Bengaluru: Visvesvaraya Technological University has recovered more than Rs 700 crore belonging to it after a 14-year dispute with the Income Tax Department.

A crucial entry register obtained through the Right to Information Act helped VTU establish that it had applied for tax exemption under Section 12(A) of the Income Tax Act in 1999. The Income Tax Department had frozen the university’s bank accounts in 2012-13 over alleged non-payment of tax. The action left VTU facing serious financial difficulties for several years and led to a series of legal proceedings.



VTU Vice-Chancellor Prof S Vidyashankar said the university knew that an application for tax exemption had been filed soon after its establishment, but it lacked the documents required to prove the claim. “We came to know that the university had applied for tax exemption under Section 12(A) as early as 1999. However, there were no documents available to establish this. We finally filed an RTI application with the Income Tax Department and obtained the 1999 entry register. Based on this record, we are now recovering the university’s money,” Vidyashankar said.



The dispute began when the Income Tax Department issued a notice demanding about Rs 250 crore in tax from the date of VTU’s establishment. The department maintained that the university had not secured exemption under Section 12(A) and was therefore liable to pay the accumulated dues. VTU challenged the demand, but the Income Tax Department initially succeeded at different stages of the litigation, from the Income Tax Tribunal to the Supreme Court.



When the university’s accounts were seized, VTU had a corpus of about Rs 450 crore spread across various bank accounts. The corpus had been built through examination fees, payments collected from affiliated colleges and annual reimbursements from the Karnataka Examinations Authority. Along with another Rs 250 crore belonging to the university, the total amount now being recovered exceeds Rs 700 crore.



A few months ago, Vidyashankar convened a meeting of university officials and instructed them to review every file connected with the tax dispute. The examination revealed references to the 1999 application, prompting VTU to approach the Income Tax Department under the RTI Act. The entry register obtained through the application became the key record supporting the university’s position.



The recovery is expected to provide long-term financial stability to VTU after years of pressure caused by the freezing of its accounts. The university plans to place the recovered amount in a nationalised bank as a 10-year deposit. Under the proposed arrangement, the principal amount will remain protected during the period.



From the 11th year onwards, VTU plans to use the interest generated from the deposit to pay the salaries of university employees. The institution believes this arrangement will create a continuing source of income for staff expenditure while preserving the recovered corpus fund.