VS Achuthanandan's Family To Decide On Accepting Padma Vibhushan Based On Party Ideals

In a post on Facebook on Thursday, Arunkumar acknowledged the honour as a tribute to his father’s long-standing public service. However, he said, any decision regarding the posthumous honour would be firmly rooted in the political ideals and party principles that his father had championed throughout his life.

Thiruvananthapuram: V.A. Arunkumar, son of the late former Kerala Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, said that a decision regarding accepting the Padma Vibhushan award for the veteran Communist leader will be made based on the party's ideals.

The late leader’s son further said that the legacy his father holds in the hearts of the people is far more significant than any state recognition. Confirming receipt of the letter from the Union Home Ministry regarding the award, Arunkumar said that, as a staunch Communist, his father always prioritised the values and collective decisions of his movement.

He added that the family's decision would remain inseparable from his father’s lifelong convictions and the party's stance on such official accolades. Arunkumar further expressed gratitude for the immense love and respect the public continues to show, which serves as the family's greatest strength.

The response comes at a time when an internal discussion is ongoing inside the CPI(M) regarding accepting civilian awards. While CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby opined that the late leader would have likely declined the honour in line with the party's tradition of leaders like E.M.S. Namboodiripad and Jyoti Basu, State Secretary M.V. Govindan had previously welcomed the recognition. However, the party has clarified its upto the family to take a final call in the matter.