ETV Bharat / bharat

Developed Andhra Pradesh Is Possible By 2047, Says Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

In this image posted on April 27, 2026, Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan being received by Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer on his arrival, in Visakhapatnam. ( PTI )

Later, all the guests unveiled a commemorative coin of the AU centenary celebrations. Andhra University signed agreements with various institutions in the presence of chief guests.

Vice President Radhakrishnan was felicitated with a shawl by Minister Nara Lokesh, while Governor Nazir presented a memento of Andhra University. Chandrababu Naidu presented a statue of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to Radhakrishnan.

Later, he participated in a public meeting organized at the AU Engineering College grounds. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, film director, AU alumnus Trivikram Srinivas, GMR chief Granthi Mallikarjuna Rao were present also present.

Andhra University centenary celebrations were held here. Radhakrishnan, who attended as the chief guest, was given a grand welcome by Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other ministers.

Visakhapatnam: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, on Monday wished that the 100-year-old Andhra University (AU) would achieve more milestones in the future.

VP Radhakrishnan said that AU has served the society a lot during its existence. He reminded that many people have gone to high positions after studying at the university.

He said that many have also excelled in the country's politics. He said that CV Raman went from here and became a world-renowned scientist.

He said that AU has a good reputation for providing quality education and that AP will move forward towards development under the rule of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Vice President Radhakrishnan said that a developed Andhra Pradesh is possible by 2047 and that many industries and investments are coming to the state.

Tendulkar gave several suggestions to the students. He advised them to do what their conscience tells them without getting distracted, no matter how many difficulties and doubts they face in reaching their goals. He said that if they work with commitment, they can overcome stress.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra University should be among the top 5 in the country. He announced that the government will provide Rs. 500 crore to AU.

He said that universities should not be centers that offer degrees and diplomas, but should be a platform for innovations that society desires. He suggested that students should become pioneers who create wealth.

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that universities should not be limited to degrees, diplomas and theses but should become research centers. He said that skills should be taught according to changing circumstances. He advised the youth to stay away from bad habits and that students should focus more on discipline and health.