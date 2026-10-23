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Voting Underway For 28 Legislative Council Seats Across Bihar, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Voting began on Friday for 28 Legislative Council seats across four states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, with the elections being closely watched for their potential political implications in the states. Polling began at 8 am and will go on till 4 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.

Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, began with the stage set for a keen contest between ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The elections are being held ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and are being viewed as a prestige battle for both parties. Campaigning ended Thursday evening.

In Lucknow, 259 polling booths have been set up for the elections, with more than 1.16 lakh registered voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will continue until 4 pm. Ballot papers, instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), are being used in the elections.

The five graduate constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad. The constituencies span all 75 districts of the state, but only registered graduates and teachers are eligible to vote. Restrictions have been imposed within 100 metres of polling stations.

Bihar

Polling for biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council, comprising four Graduates and four Teachers constituencies, began, with 5.32 lakh voters set to decide the fate of 150 candidates, officials said. The combined electorate stands at 5,32,847, including 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters, across 933 polling stations.

The contest in the Patna Graduates constituency has drawn attention following an open rift within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh against his own party's nominee, Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar, a former minister and a close aide of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat. Apart from Patna Graduates, the other constituencies going to polls are Darbhanga Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers.

The terms of the sitting MLCs are due to expire on November 16.

The BJP has fielded candidates in four constituencies, including three sitting MLCs seeking re-election, while the JD(U) has nominated candidates for the remaining four seats. The BJP nominees are MLCs Nawal Kishor Yadav, NK Yadav and Sarvesh Kumar, who are seeking re-election from Patna Teachers, Kosi Graduates and Tirhut Graduates, respectively. The party has also fielded Narendra Kumar Singh from Tirhut Teachers, a seat currently held by Sanjay Kumar Singh of the CPI, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting all eight seats. The party revised its candidate list after its initial announcement, replacing Bhushan Jha with Shyam Nandan Yadav in Tirhut Teachers and Ravindra Yadav with Mohammad Imtiyaz (Noorani) in Darbhanga Graduates.

Karnataka

Polling for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats is witnessing a face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. The contest is seen as a test for the BJP-JD(S) coalition's coordination and the ruling party's support base among graduates and teachers. The four constituencies going to the polls are South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.

The BJP has fielded candidates in the first three constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers' seat. In the South-East Graduates' constituency, Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt will take on BJP's K M Suresh. In the West Graduates' constituency, Congress nominee Mohan Limbikai will face sitting BJP MLC S V Sankanur.