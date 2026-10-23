Voting Underway For 28 Legislative Council Seats Across Bihar, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra
Polling is underway for biennial Legislative Council elections in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Counting of votes will take place on October 27.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Voting began on Friday for 28 Legislative Council seats across four states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, with the elections being closely watched for their potential political implications in the states. Polling began at 8 am and will go on till 4 pm. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 27.
Uttar Pradesh
Voting for 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, comprising five graduate and six teachers' constituencies, began with the stage set for a keen contest between ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party. The elections are being held ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and are being viewed as a prestige battle for both parties. Campaigning ended Thursday evening.
In Lucknow, 259 polling booths have been set up for the elections, with more than 1.16 lakh registered voters eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will continue until 4 pm. Ballot papers, instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs), are being used in the elections.
The five graduate constituencies are Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut and Allahabad-Jhansi. The six teachers' constituencies are Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad and Gorakhpur-Faizabad. The constituencies span all 75 districts of the state, but only registered graduates and teachers are eligible to vote. Restrictions have been imposed within 100 metres of polling stations.
Bihar
Polling for biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council, comprising four Graduates and four Teachers constituencies, began, with 5.32 lakh voters set to decide the fate of 150 candidates, officials said. The combined electorate stands at 5,32,847, including 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters, across 933 polling stations.
The contest in the Patna Graduates constituency has drawn attention following an open rift within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh against his own party's nominee, Neeraj Kumar.
Kumar, a former minister and a close aide of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the seat. Apart from Patna Graduates, the other constituencies going to polls are Darbhanga Graduates, Tirhut Graduates, Kosi Graduates, Patna Teachers, Darbhanga Teachers, Tirhut Teachers and Saran Teachers.
The terms of the sitting MLCs are due to expire on November 16.
The BJP has fielded candidates in four constituencies, including three sitting MLCs seeking re-election, while the JD(U) has nominated candidates for the remaining four seats. The BJP nominees are MLCs Nawal Kishor Yadav, NK Yadav and Sarvesh Kumar, who are seeking re-election from Patna Teachers, Kosi Graduates and Tirhut Graduates, respectively. The party has also fielded Narendra Kumar Singh from Tirhut Teachers, a seat currently held by Sanjay Kumar Singh of the CPI, a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc.
The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting all eight seats. The party revised its candidate list after its initial announcement, replacing Bhushan Jha with Shyam Nandan Yadav in Tirhut Teachers and Ravindra Yadav with Mohammad Imtiyaz (Noorani) in Darbhanga Graduates.
Karnataka
Polling for four Karnataka Legislative Council seats is witnessing a face-off between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP-JD(S) alliance. The contest is seen as a test for the BJP-JD(S) coalition's coordination and the ruling party's support base among graduates and teachers. The four constituencies going to the polls are South-East Graduates', West Graduates', North-East Teachers' and Bengaluru Teachers'.
The BJP has fielded candidates in the first three constituencies, while its ally JD(S) is contesting the Bengaluru Teachers' seat. In the South-East Graduates' constituency, Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt will take on BJP's K M Suresh. In the West Graduates' constituency, Congress nominee Mohan Limbikai will face sitting BJP MLC S V Sankanur.
In the North-East Teachers' constituency, Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur will contest against BJP's sitting MLC Shashil G Namoshi. In Bengaluru Teachers', Congress MLC Puttanna will face JD(S) candidate A P Ranganath. The BJP currently holds three of the four seats and is seeking to retain them, while the JD(S) aims to wrest the Bengaluru Teachers' constituency from the Congress. The elections will test whether the two alliance partners can transfer their support to each other's candidates.
The Bengaluru contest is significant as Puttanna had switched from the JD(S) to the Congress ahead of the last Assembly elections. Both Puttanna and Ranganath belong to the Vokkaliga community.
The Congress is seeking to retain its lone seat and make gains in the other constituencies. The 75-member Legislative Council currently has 38 Congress members, 24 from the BJP, six from the JD(S), one Independent and Chairman Saleem Ahmed. Five seats earmarked for government nominations are vacant. The Congress is expected to increase its strength when the vacancies are filled, limiting the impact of the election results on the overall balance of power in the House
Maharashtra
Voting began in five Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) constituencies, covering teachers’ and graduates’ seats, in a contest that will test the strength of the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA in the state legislature’s upper house. A total of 182 candidates are in the fray, with both sides having been hit by rebellion.
Polling began across 2,419 polling stations where 10,68,072 voters will exercise their franchise, said officials. The biennial elections are being held for five seats -- three Graduates’ and two Teachers’ constituencies -- in the 78-member Legislative Council. These are Pune Division Graduates’, Nagpur Division Graduates', Pune Division Teachers', Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Graduates' and Amravati Teachers' constituencies.
The polls have been necessitated because the term of the sitting members ends on December 6. The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance of the Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) are contesting all five seats.
In the Amravati Teachers’ constituency, sitting MLC Kiran Sarnaik is contesting on a Shiv Sena ticket against Congress candidate Aditi Pohare. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded a candidate. According to officials, in the Pune Graduates’ constituency, the BJP has fielded Smita Jadhav against NCP (SP) candidate Harshada Deshmukh, while Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded a candidate.
In the Pune Teachers’ constituency, the BJP has fielded Kaustubh Gawde against sitting MLC Jayant Asgaonkar of the Congress. The Shiv Sena is backing independent candidate Sachin Sanap, an officer on special duty (OSD) to state minister Uday Samant.
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency is witnessing a contest between sitting MLC Satish Chavan of the NCP and NCP (SP) candidate Pratapsinh Patil. Shiv Sena (UBT) has also fielded a candidate here.
In the Nagpur Graduates' constituency, sitting MLC Abhijit Wanjari is pitted against BJP nominee Sudhakar Kohale. BJP rebel Anil Sole has withdrawn from the contest and extended support to Kohale, though his name will remain on the ballot, said officials. The Pune Graduates’ constituency has the highest number of candidates at 47, followed by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates - 41, Nagpur Graduates - 38, Pune Teachers' - 30, and Amravati Teachers - 26.
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates’ constituency has the highest number of polling stations at 842, followed by Pune Graduates - 741, Nagpur Graduates - 445, Pune Teachers - 310 and Amravati Teachers - 81. (With Agency Inputs)
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