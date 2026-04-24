ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Voting Strengthens Democracy’: SC Says Happy To See 92% Turnout In Bengal Polls

People wait in queues during voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, at a polling station in Murshidabad, Thursday, April 23, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed contentment over 92% voter turnout in the first phase of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. The apex court observed that democracy strengthens when citizens actively exercise their right to vote. West Bengal registered a record voter turnout of 92.72 per cent in the first phase of assembly polls for 152 constituencies.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was also present in the courtroom, and senior advocates Kalyan Bandopadhyay and Menaka Guruswamy represented the petitioners in the case.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state. During the hearing, the bench appreciated the 92.25% turnout on Thursday.

"As a citizen of India, I was very happy to see the percentage of people… people realise their power in democracy through their power to vote. So, when people exercise their right to vote, this strengthens the democratic set-up," said the CJI.

The bench also appreciated the absence of violence during polling. Justice Bagchi remarked that there had been "almost no incidents of violence." "When people acknowledge their power in the ballot, they do not indulge in violence," observed the bench.

A counsel pointed out that only 139 appeals had been cleared for voting on Thursday, and sought urgent intervention. However, the apex court refrained from directly intervening in grievances arising out of the SIR exercise.