ETV Bharat / bharat

Voting Rights for All: Suggested By Mahatma Gandhi, Proposed By Ambedkar, Debate Still On

New Delhi: Nearly a century before the latest debate began on who can or cannot be on voter lists, Mahatma Gandhi had made a strong pitch for voting rights for everyone.

About one and a half decades later, when the Constitution for an independent India was being framed, its architect B. R. Ambedkar and some other leaders proposed making voting a fundamental right, but the idea got rejected by an advisory committee set up by the Constituent Assembly in 1947.

The issue was still debated multiple times in the Constituent Assembly over the next couple of years.

Since then, the issue has remained in focus now and then, but this focus has sharpened a lot more now due to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter lists already pushing crores of names out of the rolls, and many more are still facing the risk of exclusion.

Experts and political leaders are again pitching for making voting a fundamental right, or at least ensuring that this right is not snatched from genuine adult citizens of the country. Writing in his weekly newspaper Young India on October 8, 1931, Mahatma Gandhi, whose 157th birth anniversary will be celebrated on Friday, said he cannot bear the idea that a man who has got wealth should have the vote but that a man who has got character but no wealth or literacy should have no vote.

"A man who works honestly by the sweat of his brow day in and day out should not have the vote for the crime of being a poor man, it is an unbearable thing," he wrote. "I would far rather forego the right of voting myself than that this untouchable brother should not have the vote," he said.

Talking about voters' lists, Gandhi went on to say that he was not enamoured of the doctrine of literacy, that a voter must at least have a knowledge of the "three Rs". The "three Rs" refer to basic skills of reading, writing and arithmetic, which have been humorously pronounced as 'reading, riting and rithmetic' as a pun to drive home the message of literacy.

Gandhi wrote, "I want for my people a knowledge of the three Rs, but I also know that if I have to wait until they have got a knowledge of the three Rs, before they can be qualified for voting, I shall have to wait until the Greek Kalends, and I am not prepared to wait all that time."

Greek Kalends refer to a day that never comes. The first day of each month in the ancient Roman calendar was called 'Calends', but the Greek calendar did not use the calends system. Many experts over the years have talked about the difficulties that may arise from making voting a fundamental right. Most of these problems are related to India's huge population.

Gandhi talked about that too. "I know millions of these men are quite capable of voting, but if we are going to give them all the vote it will become very difficult, if not absolutely impossible, to bring them all on the voters' list and have manageable constituencies," he said.

He proposed a solution too. "We can have this alternative, that he who wants to vote can have the vote... I think a scheme of that character would keep the voters' list in a manageable compass," Gandhi wrote.

K F Wilfred, former senior principal secretary at the Election Commission of India, said it was proposed initially in the Constituent Assembly to make voting a fundamental right, but it was excluded due to reasons like the size of India's electorate.

"In principle, we cannot say it should not be a right because it is an important right. But then, considering the size and reasons like one not being able to vote, or someone else voting in someone's name, the entire election process can be impacted," he said.

The issue of making voting a fundamental right has also reached courts multiple times, and it has been said that it may not be a fundamental right, but it remains fundamental to India's democracy.