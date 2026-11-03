ETV Bharat / bharat

Voters Missing From Draft Roll Can Reapply For Inclusion: ECI

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New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday clarified that voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll published under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) must apply afresh for inclusion, irrespective of whether they were enrolled in an earlier electoral roll. The poll panel also assured that such voters would not face prosecution merely for submitting a fresh application despite having been registered previously.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories, the ECI addressed concerns that some previously enrolled voters were hesitant to submit Form 6 because it requires a declaration stating that their names are being included in the electoral roll for the first time.

Such voters feared that making the declaration despite their previous enrolment could amount to furnishing false information and expose them to prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the ECI said. Clarifying the matter, the poll panel said the declaration prescribed under Form 6 had been in force since August 1, 2022. It said voters whose names were missing from the draft electoral roll could submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final roll in accordance with the prescribed procedure. The submission of Form 6 in such circumstances was intended to secure inclusion in the electoral roll under the SIR process or afterwards and would not, by itself, amount to a false declaration merely because the applicant had been enrolled previously, the ECI said.