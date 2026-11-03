Voters Missing From Draft Roll Can Reapply For Inclusion: ECI
CEOs will communicate the clarification to all concerned voters and ensure that it receives wide publicity in the public interest.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday clarified that voters whose names do not appear in the draft electoral roll published under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) must apply afresh for inclusion, irrespective of whether they were enrolled in an earlier electoral roll. The poll panel also assured that such voters would not face prosecution merely for submitting a fresh application despite having been registered previously.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories, the ECI addressed concerns that some previously enrolled voters were hesitant to submit Form 6 because it requires a declaration stating that their names are being included in the electoral roll for the first time.
Such voters feared that making the declaration despite their previous enrolment could amount to furnishing false information and expose them to prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the ECI said.
Clarifying the matter, the poll panel said the declaration prescribed under Form 6 had been in force since August 1, 2022. It said voters whose names were missing from the draft electoral roll could submit Form 6 to seek inclusion in the final roll in accordance with the prescribed procedure.
The submission of Form 6 in such circumstances was intended to secure inclusion in the electoral roll under the SIR process or afterwards and would not, by itself, amount to a false declaration merely because the applicant had been enrolled previously, the ECI said.
The commission further clarified that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) should not initiate action under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act against such voters merely because they had appeared in an earlier electoral roll and subsequently submitted Form 6 during or after the SIR process.
However, this protection would apply provided the applicant was not already enrolled in any other Parliamentary or Assembly constituency and the declaration was otherwise in accordance with the law.
The ECI directed the CEOs to communicate the clarification to all concerned and ensure that it receives wide publicity in the public interest. It also asked them to disseminate the information through available media in their respective regions, including in local languages.
Form 6 is used to apply for registration as a new elector in the electoral roll.
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