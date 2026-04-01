ETV Bharat / bharat

Voter List Exclusion Can Be Corrected, Right To Vote Cannot Be Extinguished: Supreme Court On Bengal SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that even if a person in West Bengal is excluded today and thereby unable to vote in the upcoming assembly election, such exclusion—if later found unjustified by the tribunal headed by a former Chief Justice—can be remedied.

The bench clarified that it was not suggesting that every tribunal decision delivered on the final day must automatically be incorporated. However, where rulings extend beyond the cut-off, inclusion in the supplementary list may not be feasible. The apex court underscored that such rights cannot be permanently extinguished, warning that denying them altogether would create an “extremely oppressive situation.”

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Shyam Divan, Menaka Guruswamy, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, and Kalyan Banerjee appeared for the petitioners. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu appeared for the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi said that if possible, whenever a person approaches for an appeal, he may be supplied with the reason or arrangements be made whenever an appeal is filed, the appellant tribunal provides it to the party concerned. Sibal agreed with the court’s observation. The ECI's counsel said his client will place the whole record before the appellate authority.

“Also, the appellate authority will have the right to share it with the aggrieved person and also anyone who is participating…wherever there is a dispute regarding the genuineness, authenticity or validity of a document. Let the tribunal verify it from the official record. They must ascertain the genuineness of these documents…”, observed the bench.

A counsel urged the bench to direct the tribunal authority to consider the documents or records which will be supplied by the applicant and stressed that clarification is required. He added that otherwise the appellate tribunal will go by the documents which are not there.

Justice Bagchi said that on the last occasion, the bench made certain comments without being aware of the software's architecture, which provides a field where officers concerned give remarks and reasons regarding whether the logical discrepancy was justified and deletion warranted, or if it was not justified.

Justice Bagchi said that in such cases, whenever an appeal is filed by an aggrieved person—be it the ECI representative who feels inclusion is unjustified or the person being excluded—the reason shall be supplied to the person concerned. He added that the person concerned will have, subject to what the tribunal feels deems fit and proper, the manner in which he is going to rebut the reasons.

The bench said this could be based on documents already present regarding their authenticity or any other unimpeachable document.

The bench told the ECI's counsel that it is looking at two different and independent exercises: one is the list on which the election will be held, and the other is the vital constitutional right to vote.