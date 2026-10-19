ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Vote Theft’ Protests Unlikely to Decide BJP’s Fate, Say Political Analysts

New Delhi: The Congress-led INDIA bloc’s campaign against alleged 'vote chori (vote theft)' is unlikely to determine the electoral fortunes of the ruling BJP-led government at the Centre, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Himanshu Roy said on Monday, ahead of the Opposition’s proposed rally in the national capital on November 1.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Prof Himanshu Roy, a professor at JNU’s Centre for Political Studies, argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the BJP’s electoral performance across states and Union Territories would limit the political impact of the protests.

The INDIA bloc is preparing to intensify its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and renew its demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Prof Himanshu Roy said the protests, involving Opposition parties and activists, were aimed at building a narrative against the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled in several states.

Assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Uttarakhand are expected early next year. Punjab is governed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while the BJP is in power in the other four states.

Drawing a comparison with protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, Himanshu Roy said the current demonstrations had not attracted a similar level of public participation.

“This time it has not received that attention as it had received previously. See the people’s participation. The MPs and MLAs are elected by people in the states and Union Territories, not in Jantar Mantar. The participation has shrunk,” he said.

Prof Himanshu Roy said the scale of participation in the ongoing protests was considerably lower than in earlier demonstrations, adding that Opposition parties were attempting to politicise the issue ahead of the Assembly polls.

He also argued that the demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation was part of a broader political challenge directed at the BJP’s top leadership.