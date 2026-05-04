ETV Bharat / bharat

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As Neat An Inversion Of Vote Percentages & Seats As Possible

Kolkata: In a first past the post electoral system also called winner-takes-all, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) — which has often reaped windfall victories in past West Bengal Assembly elections — appears to be at the receiving end this year, when, till 5.30 pm, it has garnered 1,98,44,451 votes (40.82 per cent) to the winning Bharatiya Janata Party's 2,20,66,622 votes (45.39 per cent), but so far, a mere 84 seats (6 wins, 78 leads), against the BJP's 203 (16 wins, 187 leads).

For the TMC, this is a decline of around 7.3 per cent from 2021, when it had won 215 seats, even as the BJP has gained roughly the same 7.3 percentage of the popular vote, against the 38.15 per cent votes it had won in 2021, ending with 77 seats. That's as neat an inversion of vote percentages as a democracy as messy as India's can possibly allow.