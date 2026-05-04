West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: As Neat An Inversion Of Vote Percentages & Seats As Possible
TMC is down from 215 seats to 83 (2021), 45% votes to 40%. For BJP, the figures are 77 to 204, and 38% to 45%.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Kolkata: In a first past the post electoral system also called winner-takes-all, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) — which has often reaped windfall victories in past West Bengal Assembly elections — appears to be at the receiving end this year, when, till 5.30 pm, it has garnered 1,98,44,451 votes (40.82 per cent) to the winning Bharatiya Janata Party's 2,20,66,622 votes (45.39 per cent), but so far, a mere 84 seats (6 wins, 78 leads), against the BJP's 203 (16 wins, 187 leads).
For the TMC, this is a decline of around 7.3 per cent from 2021, when it had won 215 seats, even as the BJP has gained roughly the same 7.3 percentage of the popular vote, against the 38.15 per cent votes it had won in 2021, ending with 77 seats. That's as neat an inversion of vote percentages as a democracy as messy as India's can possibly allow.
All this, of course, happened in the backdrop of an unprecedented Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in which up to 91 lakh voters were purged from the voter's list using a variety of reasons, prime among which was "logical discrepancy" — people who had all required documents but still got taken out for reasons like name spellings not matching across records, or were one of a cohort of over five brothers and sisters, etc. This SIR also tended to disproportionately affect women and Muslim voters who tended to vote for the TMC, that too in seats where TMC traditionally won.