Vote for AAP in Goa and defeat BJP, Centre will withdraw E-20: Kejriwal
Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying that they have become "arrogant" now and people should defeat them.
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said if people of Goa vote for his party in the 2027 assembly elections, then Centre will withdraw E-20 petrol within five days of the results being announced.
Further appealing to voters in Goa, Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying that they have become "arrogant" now and people should defeat them.
"If people of Goa do not vote for BJP in this assembly election, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will withdraw the E-20 petrol within five days. Modi ji has become arrogant now; he keeps imposing things despite public opposition. The people of Goa can liberate the entire country from the E-20 petrol," Kejriwal said in a video message.
"I appeal to the people of Goa to vote for AAP, defeat BJP, and if results are declared on March 10, then by March 15 Modi will withdraw E-20 petrol from entire country, he added.
AAP has been opposing the E-20 blended petrol and even held an 'E-20 Townhall' in the state, where, too, Kejriwal made a similar appeal to voters.
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