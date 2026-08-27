ETV Bharat / bharat

Vote for AAP in Goa and defeat BJP, Centre will withdraw E-20: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said if people of Goa vote for his party in the 2027 assembly elections, then Centre will withdraw E-20 petrol within five days of the results being announced.

Further appealing to voters in Goa, Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying that they have become "arrogant" now and people should defeat them.

"If people of Goa do not vote for BJP in this assembly election, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi will withdraw the E-20 petrol within five days. Modi ji has become arrogant now; he keeps imposing things despite public opposition. The people of Goa can liberate the entire country from the E-20 petrol," Kejriwal said in a video message.