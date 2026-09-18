ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vote Chori, Government Chori, Now Party Chori': Rahul Gandhi Targets EC Over TMC Order

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Election Commission's interim order, barring rival Trinamool Congress (TMC) factions from using the party's name and its "Two Flowers and Grass" symbol in the upcoming West Bengal bypolls.

The Congress leader alleged that the Election Commission (EC), instead of protecting the electoral mandate, was helping forces that overturn people's verdicts.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the poll panel of acting together to split opposition parties.

'First Shiv Sena, Then NCP, Now Trinamool Congress'

Reacting to the EC's decision, Rahul referred to earlier disputes involving the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He alleged a similar pattern was now emerging in the Trinamool Congress.

"First Shiv Sena, then NCP, and now Trinamool Congress. Every time, the same pattern - BJP and the Election Commission join forces to split a party. Then its election symbol is snatched away," Rahul said in a post on X.

He further linked the development to his allegations of vote and government "theft". "When an entire party can be stolen, it's hardly surprising that the votes of crores of Indians can be stolen too," the Congress MP said.

"Vote chori. Government chori. Now party chori - these have become symbols of our democratic decline," he added.

Gandhi also said the issue went beyond the ongoing dispute involving West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The ECI's constitutional responsibility is to protect the mandate, but instead, it's aiding those very forces that overturn the people's verdict," he said.

"This fight isn't just Mamata Banerjee's. It's the fight of every political party, every voter who wants free and fair elections," the LoP added.

EC Bars Both Factions From Using TMC Name, Symbol