Vote Chori, Biggest Anti-National Act, BJP Used EC For Doing It: Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks during a discussion on election reforms in the House in the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP of indulging in the "biggest anti-national act" by committing "vote chori" in collusion with the Election Commission and destroying the idea of India. Gandhi accused that BJP is "directing and using" the Election Commission to damage India's democracy.

Participating in a discussion on election reforms in the Lower House, the Leader of Opposition asked why is it that the chief justice of India was removed from selection panel for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners. Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah so keen on who exactly the election commissioner is going to be, Gandhi said.

"No prime minister has done this in history of India that on December 2023, this government changed the law to make sure no election commissioner is punished for any action they take while they are election commissioner," he said.

"Why did the prime minister and the home minister give this gift of immunity," Gandhi asked. He further questioned as to why the law was changed to allow destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days.

Gandhi alleged that the consequence of these actions was that a set of election campaigns are tailored for the PM and "a Brazilian woman" appears 22 times on the voters' list of Haryana.