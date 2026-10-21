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'Vote Chor, Paper Chor Sarkaar Must Go': Congress Slams Govt On CBSE OSM Row

File photo of Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the CBSE on-screen marking row, saying the "vote chor, paper chor sarkaar" must go.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet received a sanction order for paying Coempt Edu Teck, its vendor for a controversial on-screen marking system (OSM) that was marred by glitches after it was introduced in its 2026 board examinations for class 12.

"Despite 5 months passing since huge irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system rocked the nation, the culprit vendor COEMPT has not been sanctioned or faced penalties," Ramesh posted. On June 1, the CBSE said it would penalise COEMPT but no action has been taken till now, he said. "Perhaps because the same people in the Ministry of Education and CBSE that awarded this contract through a dodgy process have been tasked with penalising the vendor," Ramesh alleged.