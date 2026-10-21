Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao: Congress Preps For Nov 1 INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Against SIR At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan
The party has asked neighbouring UP and Haryana to contribute more manpower for a show of strength, reports Amit Agnihotri.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is coordinating with party units in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which share a border with Delhi, and have been tasked to mobilise crowds for the Opposition show of strength against the SIR at the Ramlila Maidan on November 1.
The grand old party has taken the lead in mobilising support for the rally, as it anchors the Opposition INDIA bloc, which recently took on the Centre on the streets of Delhi, and is agitating on the issue across states since then. Bloc members are likely to bring in their supporters for the rally, insiders said.
According to Congress insiders, AICC organisation in-charge K C Venugopal will review preparations for the November 1 rally with all senior Haryana unit leaders on October 23. Haryana has always played a role in such mobilisations in the past, and will live up to its reputation this time too, they said.
“A meeting is being held for the purpose on October 23. All the senior state leaders, MLAs and MLAs — both former and current — will attend. We have started the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign in our state. We will take the message of vote theft down to bloc level. As far as manpower mobilisation is concerned, the Haryana unit has always played a big role and will do so again for the November 1 rally. We hope the Ramlila Ground will be jam packed on that day,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.
The UP and Haryana units are expected to contribute more to the rally, as it is easier to transport the crowds via road. Other state units are also expected to pitch in for the Delhi rally, just as senior state leaders from across the country had joined the recent anti-SIR protests led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.
On Wednesday, the UP unit, headed by AICC in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, also reviewed its plans to ensure success of the coming Delhi event. “The UP team had sent a strong contingent at the recent protests in Delhi. We will mobilise greater numbers for the November 1 rally, which is going to be INDIA bloc's show of unity against the SIR. We will hold an extensive public outreach and participation to take the Congress ideology, public interest issues, and the voice of the people, to every individual,” Gautam told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary said the party is appealing people in the state to check their names and other details in the voter list, and in case of any changes or discrepancies, immediately lodge a complaint with the relevant election officer.
The Rajasthan unit is also expected to contribute significantly, as the Congress has a strong team there, said insiders. AICC secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Rutvik Makwana said senior state leaders had attended the recent protests in Delhi, but a larger contingent will be brought in from the state on November 1.
“This is an important event for the party, as well as the Opposition. Some of our leaders had attended the recent protests in Delhi, but this time, the numbers would be much bigger. A meeting with senior state leaders is likely to be held soon for the success of the November 1 rally. All states, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, are trying to contribute to the rally as much as possible,” Makwana told ETV Bharat.
The Rajasthan unit has been agitating over the past two days to get an FIR registered for ill-treatment of a young leader Ritu Barala, who belongs to the state, which she faced during the recent anti-SIR protests in Delhi. The party has been supporting the agitation led by Cockroach Janta Party, saying all protests are one.
“The spirit of Opposition unity must be protected strongly,” said Makwana.
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