ETV Bharat / bharat

Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao: Congress Preps For Nov 1 INDIA Bloc Mega Rally Against SIR At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi: The Congress is coordinating with party units in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which share a border with Delhi, and have been tasked to mobilise crowds for the Opposition show of strength against the SIR at the Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

The grand old party has taken the lead in mobilising support for the rally, as it anchors the Opposition INDIA bloc, which recently took on the Centre on the streets of Delhi, and is agitating on the issue across states since then. Bloc members are likely to bring in their supporters for the rally, insiders said.

According to Congress insiders, AICC organisation in-charge K C Venugopal will review preparations for the November 1 rally with all senior Haryana unit leaders on October 23. Haryana has always played a role in such mobilisations in the past, and will live up to its reputation this time too, they said.

“A meeting is being held for the purpose on October 23. All the senior state leaders, MLAs and MLAs — both former and current — will attend. We have started the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign in our state. We will take the message of vote theft down to bloc level. As far as manpower mobilisation is concerned, the Haryana unit has always played a big role and will do so again for the November 1 rally. We hope the Ramlila Ground will be jam packed on that day,” AICC secretary in-charge of Haryana Jitendra Baghel told ETV Bharat.

The UP and Haryana units are expected to contribute more to the rally, as it is easier to transport the crowds via road. Other state units are also expected to pitch in for the Delhi rally, just as senior state leaders from across the country had joined the recent anti-SIR protests led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the UP unit, headed by AICC in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, also reviewed its plans to ensure success of the coming Delhi event. “The UP team had sent a strong contingent at the recent protests in Delhi. We will mobilise greater numbers for the November 1 rally, which is going to be INDIA bloc's show of unity against the SIR. We will hold an extensive public outreach and participation to take the Congress ideology, public interest issues, and the voice of the people, to every individual,” Gautam told ETV Bharat.