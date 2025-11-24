ETV Bharat / bharat

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Moving Away From Delhi, To Clear India By Evening; IMD Says Won't Impact AQI

New Delhi: A massive ash cloud from the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in northern Ethiopia that drifted across the Arabian Sea and reached India on Monday night is now moving over parts of north India, prompting aviation authorities to issue safety guidelines for airlines.

The ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"The impact of this volcanic ash is being seen only in the upper troposphere, and it is affecting the flight operations. It has no impact on air quality and weather. We estimate that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said on Tuesday.

He said that the volcanic ash is moving away from Delhi and towards eastern India and northeastern states at speeds of around 100 kmph.

IndiaMetSky, a private weather forecast provider, meanwhile, claimed in a post on X that the ash cloud has moved away from Northern India into China.

In a previous post, it had explained that the plume consists mainly of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) with low to moderate concentrations of volcanic ash.

"The Ash plume mostly consists of Sulphur Dioxide with low to moderate concentrations of Volcanic Ash. It’s now stretching from the Oman-Arabian sea region into the plains of North & Central India. It will not impact AQI levels, but it will impact SO₂ levels at the Hills of Nepal, the Himalayas and the adjoining Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, as some of the material will bump into the hills and later move into China,” the platform noted on X.