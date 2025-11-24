Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia Moving Away From Delhi, To Clear India By Evening; IMD Says Won't Impact AQI
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from Indian skies by 7.30 pm.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2025 at 2:27 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive ash cloud from the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption in northern Ethiopia that drifted across the Arabian Sea and reached India on Monday night is now moving over parts of north India, prompting aviation authorities to issue safety guidelines for airlines.
The ash clouds are drifting towards China and will move away from India by 7.30 pm on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
"The impact of this volcanic ash is being seen only in the upper troposphere, and it is affecting the flight operations. It has no impact on air quality and weather. We estimate that this volcanic ash will completely move towards China by evening," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, said on Tuesday.
He said that the volcanic ash is moving away from Delhi and towards eastern India and northeastern states at speeds of around 100 kmph.
IndiaMetSky, a private weather forecast provider, meanwhile, claimed in a post on X that the ash cloud has moved away from Northern India into China.
In a previous post, it had explained that the plume consists mainly of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) with low to moderate concentrations of volcanic ash.
"The Ash plume mostly consists of Sulphur Dioxide with low to moderate concentrations of Volcanic Ash. It’s now stretching from the Oman-Arabian sea region into the plains of North & Central India. It will not impact AQI levels, but it will impact SO₂ levels at the Hills of Nepal, the Himalayas and the adjoining Terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, as some of the material will bump into the hills and later move into China,” the platform noted on X.
DGCA Advisory And Flight Cancellations
The aviation regulator DGCA had on Monday issued an advisory to airlines and airports after the ash plumes disrupted flight operations and triggered cancellations by multiple carriers.
In a detailed advisory, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash–affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.
Also, airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour. DGCA noted that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons.
Depending on the contamination, the operations may be restricted, and cleaning procedures have to be completed before resuming movements, it added. Among others, operators have been asked to continuously monitor the situation related to the volcanic ash cloud and stay updated through satellite imagery and meteorological data, among others.
Air India, in a statement posted on X, said that some “flights have been cancelled as we carry out precautionary checks on those aircraft which had flown over certain geographical locations after the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption”.
“Our ground teams across the network are keeping passengers updated on their flight status and are providing immediate assistance, including hotel accommodation. We are making every effort to arrange alternative travel at the earliest,” it said.
"Following recent volcanic activity in Ethiopia and the resulting ash plume in the surrounding airspace, our flights to and from Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi scheduled for 24th and 25th November 2025 have been cancelled," Akasa Air said in a statement.
The airline also said its teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required.
"Following the recent eruption of the #HayliGubbi volcano in #Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India. We understand that such news may cause concern, and we want to reassure you that your safety remains our highest priority. Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations," IndiGo said in a post on X.
Sources said IndiGo cancelled some flights to the Middle East and Dutch carrier KLM cancelled its flight from Amsterdam to Delhi due to the volcanic ash plume issue. (With agency inputs)
