Vizianagaram Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused
According to the NIA, cases have been registered against Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under BNS and Explosive Substances Act.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 1:31 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Vizianagaram terror conspiracy linked to ISIS, naming two more accused who had been absconding in the case. The chargesheet was filed on Friday before the special NIA court in Visakhapatnam.
According to the agency, cases have been registered against Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act, along with related provisions.
Earlier, in November last year, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet against Siraj Ur Rahman of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad. The latest probe revealed that Imran Akram, who is still absconding, along with Siraj Ur Rahman and Syed Sameer, allegedly arranged terror funding for the procurement of explosives.
Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib, a resident of Bihar, was arrested by NIA officials in August last year while attempting to flee the country from Delhi airport. During the course of the investigation, the agency found that Arif had allegedly conspired with Siraj Ur Rahman of Vizianagaram to supply weapons as part of the terror plot.
The NIA stated that further investigation in the case is still in progress, and additional details may emerge as the probe continues.
According to a press statement by the NIA, the case was initially registered at the Vizianagaram Police Station, and accused Siraj Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer were apprehended. NIA has chargesheeted these two in November 2025, soon after taking over the investigation in the case.
NIA found during investigation that Imran Akram, who is still absconding, was involved in providing terror funding to Siraj Ur Rahiman and Syed Sameer for the procurement of explosive materials, the federal probe agency said.
2 MORE ACCUSED, INCLUDING AN ABSCONDER, CHARGESHEETED IN 2025 VIZIANAGARAM ISIS CASE pic.twitter.com/Gxz2yiFy5n— NIA India (@NIA_India) February 20, 2026
Arif was arrested by NIA officials on 27 August 2025 while attempting to flee the country from New Delhi Airport. According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Arif Hussain, a native of Bihar, had also conspired with Siraj to supply weapons for carrying out terrorist acts.
He was involved in the illegal transportation of weapons across borders, and had been using social media platforms to propagate the extremist jihadi ideology.
