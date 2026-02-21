ETV Bharat / bharat

Vizianagaram Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused

Visakhapatnam: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Vizianagaram terror conspiracy linked to ISIS, naming two more accused who had been absconding in the case. The chargesheet was filed on Friday before the special NIA court in Visakhapatnam.

According to the agency, cases have been registered against Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib and Imran Akram under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS) and the Explosive Substances Act, along with related provisions.

Earlier, in November last year, the NIA had filed its first chargesheet against Siraj Ur Rahman of Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer of Hyderabad. The latest probe revealed that Imran Akram, who is still absconding, along with Siraj Ur Rahman and Syed Sameer, allegedly arranged terror funding for the procurement of explosives.

Arif Hussain alias Abu Talib, a resident of Bihar, was arrested by NIA officials in August last year while attempting to flee the country from Delhi airport. During the course of the investigation, the agency found that Arif had allegedly conspired with Siraj Ur Rahman of Vizianagaram to supply weapons as part of the terror plot.

The NIA stated that further investigation in the case is still in progress, and additional details may emerge as the probe continues.