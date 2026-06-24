ETV Bharat / bharat

Vizhinjam Seaport Reaches 1,000 Vessel Milestone In Under Two Years, Emerges as Global Maritime Hub

Thiruvananthapuram: Vizhinjam International Seaport has achieved a major milestone by handling 1,000 commercial vessels in less than two years since receiving its first ship.

The arrival of the massive mother vessel MSC Luciana is a rare milestone. Vizhinjam has achieved a historic cargo throughput of 20 lakh (2 million) TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), making it the fastest commercial port in India to hit this benchmark.

Port authorities accorded the 1,000th vessel a traditional water salute upon its arrival. The achievement comes less than two years after the port welcomed its first commercial ship, San Fernando, on July 11, 2024, while full-scale commercial operations began on December 3, 2024.

Before reaching the latest milestone, the port had already handled more than 950 vessels, including 67 Ultra-Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) measuring up to 400 metres in length—a record for any Indian port. Global container carriers such as MSC Irina and MSC Verona have regularly docked here, demonstrating the port’s capacity to handle next-generation mega-ships.