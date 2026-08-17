Vizhinjam Opens Direct Global Trade Gateway, Marks New Chapter In Kerala's Maritime Story
The commencement of EXIM operations means exporters will have direct international gateway in India, reducing transit time and logistics costs and improving competitiveness of exports.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to enter a landmark new phase with the commencement of full-fledged Export-Import (EXIM) operations, opening a direct gateway for Indian cargo to international markets and strengthening the state's position on the global maritime map.
Chief Minister V D Satheesan will flag off the first export container from Vizhinjam on Tuesday (August 18), marking a significant milestone in the transformation of the port from a major transshipment facility into a broader gateway for India's international trade.
Vizhinjam's strategic location gives it a major advantage. The port is situated just 10 nautical miles from the international East-West shipping route, connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East. The official Vizhinjam International Seaport website identifies this proximity as one of the port's principal strengths, allowing large vessels to access the facility with minimal deviation from the main shipping corridor.
The port also has a natural draft of around 18 metres, scalable to 20 metres, enabling it to accommodate ultra-large container vessels. Its official project profile says Vizhinjam has been designed primarily to cater to both transshipment and gateway container business.
Reducing Dependence On Overseas Hubs
For decades, a substantial share of India's container cargo has depended on international transshipment hubs such as Colombo, Singapore and Jebel Ali in the UAE for onward movement to global destinations.
Vizhinjam is now positioned to capture a greater share of this traffic. Its official master plan notes that the port's location provides an opportunity to attract container transshipment cargo that is currently routed through Colombo, Singapore and Dubai.
The commencement of EXIM operations means exporters will have an additional direct international gateway in India, potentially reducing transit time and logistics costs and improving the competitiveness of Indian exports.
Cargo from Kerala and neighbouring states can be consolidated at Vizhinjam and connected with mainline vessels calling at the port, rather than necessarily being routed through an overseas transshipment hub.
Dr K N Raghavan, general secretary of the Seafood Exporters Association and former IRS officer, highlighted the potential benefits for exporters, particularly the reduction in transit time to markets such as the United States.
He said faster movement of cargo could also improve exporters' cash flow, as payments are often realised only after consignments reach their overseas destinations.
Raghavan also stressed the need for a Container Freight Station (CFS) at Vizhinjam to streamline customs procedures and facilitate the expected expansion in EXIM activity.
MSC And The Global Shipping Network
The growing presence of major international shipping lines, including MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), is expected to further strengthen Vizhinjam's global connectivity. The port's strategic location and deep natural waters are designed to attract some of the world's largest container vessels and enable direct connections with major international shipping routes.
The official VISL project profile says the port has been designed for the container gateway and transshipment business, with Phase I planned around an annual capacity of 1 million TEUs and the overall project designed for expansion in subsequent phases.
Mission Samudra To Expand Maritime Economy
The EXIM launch will also coincide with the unveiling of Mission Samudra, the state government's ambitious port-led industrial and logistics initiative. The project envisages developing Vizhinjam as more than a container terminal — as the nucleus of a wider maritime economic ecosystem involving logistics, warehousing, cold storage, industrial activity and related services.
The government has earmarked a seed fund of Rs 400 crore for the initiative, according to the details provided for the programme.
The expansion of EXIM activity is expected to generate demand for warehouses, cold-storage facilities, container freight stations, logistics parks and other supporting infrastructure, creating opportunities for investment and employment around the port.
A New Chapter For Kerala's Maritime Economy
The significance of Vizhinjam goes beyond the handling of its first export container. The port was conceived as a deep-water international facility capable of serving the world's largest container ships. Its official profile describes its vision as becoming a preferred international transshipment gateway on the Indian subcontinent and a future-ready maritime ecosystem supporting global trade and India's blue economy.
With its strategic location, natural depth and growing international shipping connectivity, Vizhinjam is now entering a phase in which Kerala can seek a larger role in India's export-import logistics chain.
The launch of direct EXIM operations therefore marks a crucial step in realising the larger vision for Vizhinjam — from a port on Kerala's southern coast into a major maritime gateway connecting South India directly with the global economy.
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