ETV Bharat / bharat

Vizhinjam Opens Direct Global Trade Gateway, Marks New Chapter In Kerala's Maritime Story

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan will flag off the first export container from Vizhinjam on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Vizhinjam International Seaport is set to enter a landmark new phase with the commencement of full-fledged Export-Import (EXIM) operations, opening a direct gateway for Indian cargo to international markets and strengthening the state's position on the global maritime map.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan will flag off the first export container from Vizhinjam on Tuesday (August 18), marking a significant milestone in the transformation of the port from a major transshipment facility into a broader gateway for India's international trade.

Vizhinjam's strategic location gives it a major advantage. The port is situated just 10 nautical miles from the international East-West shipping route, connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf and the Far East. The official Vizhinjam International Seaport website identifies this proximity as one of the port's principal strengths, allowing large vessels to access the facility with minimal deviation from the main shipping corridor.

The port also has a natural draft of around 18 metres, scalable to 20 metres, enabling it to accommodate ultra-large container vessels. Its official project profile says Vizhinjam has been designed primarily to cater to both transshipment and gateway container business.

Reducing Dependence On Overseas Hubs

For decades, a substantial share of India's container cargo has depended on international transshipment hubs such as Colombo, Singapore and Jebel Ali in the UAE for onward movement to global destinations.

Vizhinjam is now positioned to capture a greater share of this traffic. Its official master plan notes that the port's location provides an opportunity to attract container transshipment cargo that is currently routed through Colombo, Singapore and Dubai.

The commencement of EXIM operations means exporters will have an additional direct international gateway in India, potentially reducing transit time and logistics costs and improving the competitiveness of Indian exports.

Cargo from Kerala and neighbouring states can be consolidated at Vizhinjam and connected with mainline vessels calling at the port, rather than necessarily being routed through an overseas transshipment hub.

Dr K N Raghavan, general secretary of the Seafood Exporters Association and former IRS officer, highlighted the potential benefits for exporters, particularly the reduction in transit time to markets such as the United States.

He said faster movement of cargo could also improve exporters' cash flow, as payments are often realised only after consignments reach their overseas destinations.

Raghavan also stressed the need for a Container Freight Station (CFS) at Vizhinjam to streamline customs procedures and facilitate the expected expansion in EXIM activity.

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