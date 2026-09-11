ETV Bharat / bharat

Viyash Scientific Limited Honoured For CSR Work In Healthcare And Community Development

Viyash Scientific Limited operates in pharmaceuticals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, formulations, animal-health products and healthcare solutions.

Viyash Scientific Limited was conferred the 13th National Awards for Excellence in CSR and Sustainability for its work in healthcare, community development and inclusive growth.
Viyash Scientific Limited officials receiving the awards (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: Viyash Scientific Limited was conferred the 13th National Awards for Excellence in CSR and Sustainability for its work in healthcare, community development and inclusive growth.

Vice-President Sarat Koneru, Associate Vice-President Gangadhar, General Manager Narendra Kumar and General Manager Achyut Kodali received the awards on behalf of the company in Bengaluru on Friday.

CSR focus on four key areas

Kodali said the company's social responsibility initiatives were designed to improve the quality of life in communities, particularly among vulnerable groups. “Our CSR approach is centred on healthcare and well-being, safe drinking water and sanitation, education and community development, and rural infrastructure and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

Koneru said the company’s objective was to create lasting benefits rather than limit its work to short-term interventions. “Our purpose is to help build healthier, stronger and self-reliant communities while ensuring that the benefits of development reach people who need them most,” he said.

Viyash Scientific Limited operates in pharmaceuticals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, formulations, animal-health products and healthcare solutions. Through group companies such as Alivira Animal Health, Symed Labs and Viyash Life Sciences, it serves domestic and international markets. The company said quality, regulatory compliance, sustainability and ethical business practices form part of its operations.

Viyash Scientific Limited was conferred the 13th National Awards for Excellence in CSR and Sustainability for its work in healthcare, community development and inclusive growth.
Viyash Scientific Limited officials receiving the awards (ETV Bharat)
AI, workforce and healthcare take centrestageThe awards programme also featured discussions on the changing role of artificial intelligence in workplaces and public-facing services. Sessions examined trust in AI-powered workplaces, workforce adaptability, skills, organisational culture and agility.Other discussions covered HR technology with empathy, balancing automation with human judgement, and the use of AI and education technology in learning, talent development and the future of work.
Viyash Scientific Limited was conferred the 13th National Awards for Excellence in CSR and Sustainability for its work in healthcare, community development and inclusive growth.
Viyash Scientific Limited officials with the awards (ETV Bharat)
Speakers also explored how AI could redefine healthcare roles, skills and productivity, improve customer experience in an answer-driven digital environment, and bridge digital experience with customer experience. Further sessions focused on how startups are reimagining business and technology through AI-native features, and how AI-powered human-resource systems may reshape employment.A book was also released during the programme, while business experts delivered keynote addresses on contemporary workplace, technology and sustainability issues. The event was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru and was endorsed by Thought Leaders International, the World Federation of CSR and World Sustainability.Also Read

Ayurveda, Modern Medicine Must Go Hand In Hand For Holistic Healthcare: Ayush Minister

TAGGED:

BENGALURU
CSR AND SUSTAINABILITY
HEALTHCARE
VIYASH SCIENTIFIC LIMITED

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.