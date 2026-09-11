Viyash Scientific Limited Honoured For CSR Work In Healthcare And Community Development
Viyash Scientific Limited operates in pharmaceuticals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, formulations, animal-health products and healthcare solutions.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Viyash Scientific Limited was conferred the 13th National Awards for Excellence in CSR and Sustainability for its work in healthcare, community development and inclusive growth.
Vice-President Sarat Koneru, Associate Vice-President Gangadhar, General Manager Narendra Kumar and General Manager Achyut Kodali received the awards on behalf of the company in Bengaluru on Friday.
CSR focus on four key areas
Kodali said the company's social responsibility initiatives were designed to improve the quality of life in communities, particularly among vulnerable groups. “Our CSR approach is centred on healthcare and well-being, safe drinking water and sanitation, education and community development, and rural infrastructure and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.
Koneru said the company’s objective was to create lasting benefits rather than limit its work to short-term interventions. “Our purpose is to help build healthier, stronger and self-reliant communities while ensuring that the benefits of development reach people who need them most,” he said.
Viyash Scientific Limited operates in pharmaceuticals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, formulations, animal-health products and healthcare solutions. Through group companies such as Alivira Animal Health, Symed Labs and Viyash Life Sciences, it serves domestic and international markets. The company said quality, regulatory compliance, sustainability and ethical business practices form part of its operations.
Ayurveda, Modern Medicine Must Go Hand In Hand For Holistic Healthcare: Ayush Minister