ETV Bharat / bharat

Viyash Scientific Limited Honoured For CSR Work In Healthcare And Community Development

CSR focus on four key areas



Kodali said the company's social responsibility initiatives were designed to improve the quality of life in communities, particularly among vulnerable groups. “Our CSR approach is centred on healthcare and well-being, safe drinking water and sanitation, education and community development, and rural infrastructure and sustainable livelihoods,” he said.



Koneru said the company’s objective was to create lasting benefits rather than limit its work to short-term interventions. “Our purpose is to help build healthier, stronger and self-reliant communities while ensuring that the benefits of development reach people who need them most,” he said.



Viyash Scientific Limited operates in pharmaceuticals, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, formulations, animal-health products and healthcare solutions. Through group companies such as Alivira Animal Health, Symed Labs and Viyash Life Sciences, it serves domestic and international markets. The company said quality, regulatory compliance, sustainability and ethical business practices form part of its operations.

Viyash Scientific Limited officials receiving the awards (ETV Bharat)

Viyash Scientific Limited officials with the awards (ETV Bharat)

The awards programme also featured discussions on the changing role of artificial intelligence in workplaces and public-facing services. Sessions examined trust in AI-powered workplaces, workforce adaptability, skills, organisational culture and agility.Other discussions covered HR technology with empathy, balancing automation with human judgement, and the use of AI and education technology in learning, talent development and the future of work.Speakers also explored how AI could redefine healthcare roles, skills and productivity, improve customer experience in an answer-driven digital environment, and bridge digital experience with customer experience. Further sessions focused on how startups are reimagining business and technology through AI-native features, and how AI-powered human-resource systems may reshape employment.A book was also released during the programme, while business experts delivered keynote addresses on contemporary workplace, technology and sustainability issues. The event was held at a private hotel in Bengaluru and was endorsed by Thought Leaders International, the World Federation of CSR and World Sustainability.

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