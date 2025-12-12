Visva-Bharati's Historic Poush Mela Returns With Anti-Pollution Measures
The six-day cultural extravaganza in Santiniketan with enhanced security and pollution control protocols.
Bolpur, (Santiniketan): The historic Poush Mela of Visva-Bharati – culturally and traditionally a signature event of the university established by Rabindra Nath Tagore will begin from December 23 at the Purba Palli ground of Santiniketan. The iconic fair will continue till December 28.
The Poush Mela features artisan stalls, live performances and cultural shows, bridging traditional festivities with contemporary art. The fair also boosts the rural economy and has emerged as a meeting ground of all faiths and an opportunity for rural artisans to bring their products for trade over the years.
The six-day cultural extravaganza in Santiniketan is beginning with enhanced security and pollution control measures. Visva-Bharati University authorities have taken several steps to make this year’s fair, likely to be visited by thousands of enthusiasts.
To stop complaints that arise every year regarding stall booking, the process will be done online. A committee has also been formed with representatives from the state government which will look into complaints of any type involving the fair.
A meeting was held on Thursday at Visva-Bharati’s Central Library regarding the fair. Several decisions were made there regarding the fair.
Here are some of the decisions made:
· Plot booking will be completely online.
• Those who had stalls at the fair in 2024 will get priority.
• They will be able to book plots on December 15 and 16.
• The online booking site will be opened for everyone on December 17.
• The fair cannot be held after December 28 in any way.
• From December 22, a committee formed to prevent corruption will start monitoring the arrangements.
• Special measures will be taken to prevent environmental pollution.
Every year, there are complaints about stall booking at the fairground. There are also allegations of booking multiple plots and then selling them at premium rates. Visva-Bharati is now making arrangements for online booking. In addition, on December 22, the concerned committee will visit the grounds to see whether those who had booked plots have set up stalls or not.
The vice-chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Prabir Kumar Ghosh said, “There will be no malpractices. Booking will be done online. Discussions have been held with the administration to be vigilant. It was decided that several other steps are being taken to control pollution.”
State prisons minister Chandranath Sinha said, “Like every year, the Birbhum district administration will provide all possible assistance to organise the Poush Mela smoothly. Visva-Bharati will get all the assistance it has asked for.”
Birbhum Zilla Parishad also promised to provide all assistance. “Mamata Banerjee is very sensitive towards Visva-Bharati. That is why we are paying extra attention to the smooth conduct of the fair,” said Kajal Sheikh, a functionary.
Additional district superintendent of police (Bolpur) Rana Mukherjee said, “There will be a round-the-clock police camp at the fair with surveillance teams, watch towers, for security. Special attention will also be paid to traffic.”
History of Poush Mela
Historically, the Poush Mela began in 1894 by Maharshi Debendranath Tagore (Rabindranath Tagore's father) to boost the local economy and to commemorate his initiation into Brahmo faith. The fairground, then, was a field adjacent to the glass prayer hall of Santiniketan known as 'Upasana Mandir.'
In many historical documents, it is mentioned that Maharshi Debendranath Tagore wanted the Poush Mela to be organised every year with the intention of making the place a meeting place for all religions and rural artisans to display their wares.
Around 1961, the venue of this Poush Mela moved from the field adjacent to the temple to the sprawling Purba Palli ground where it is held now. However, during the Covid period and after that, the fair was closed for a few years due to some administrative bottlenecks. The fair started again from 2024 under the supervision of Visva-Bharati.
