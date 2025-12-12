ETV Bharat / bharat

Visva-Bharati's Historic Poush Mela Returns With Anti-Pollution Measures

Bolpur, (Santiniketan): The historic Poush Mela of Visva-Bharati – culturally and traditionally a signature event of the university established by Rabindra Nath Tagore will begin from December 23 at the Purba Palli ground of Santiniketan. The iconic fair will continue till December 28.

The Poush Mela features artisan stalls, live performances and cultural shows, bridging traditional festivities with contemporary art. The fair also boosts the rural economy and has emerged as a meeting ground of all faiths and an opportunity for rural artisans to bring their products for trade over the years.

The six-day cultural extravaganza in Santiniketan is beginning with enhanced security and pollution control measures. Visva-Bharati University authorities have taken several steps to make this year’s fair, likely to be visited by thousands of enthusiasts.

To stop complaints that arise every year regarding stall booking, the process will be done online. A committee has also been formed with representatives from the state government which will look into complaints of any type involving the fair.

A meeting was held on Thursday at Visva-Bharati’s Central Library regarding the fair. Several decisions were made there regarding the fair.

Here are some of the decisions made:

· Plot booking will be completely online.

• Those who had stalls at the fair in 2024 will get priority.

• They will be able to book plots on December 15 and 16.

• The online booking site will be opened for everyone on December 17.

• The fair cannot be held after December 28 in any way.