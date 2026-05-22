Visva-Bharati To Reclaim Land, Issues Eviction Notices To Families In Boro Bandh Embankment
Following the transition to a new government in West Bengal, authorities have launched aggressive eviction and demolition drives
Published : May 22, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Kolkata: Amid the regime change and bulldozers in action in West Bengal, the authorities of renowned Visva-Bharati University have issued eviction notices to 21 families in the Boro Bandh (large embankment) area of Bhubandanga, directing them to vacate the land within 15 days.
According to sources, eviction notices are likely to be served on another 11 families as well. On September 17, 2023, UNESCO had accorded 'World Heritage' status to Visva-Bharati, the institution founded by renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore. To safeguard this heritage site, UNESCO has stipulated several regulations.
Prominent among them is a restriction on any construction within a 100-metre buffer zone surrounding the heritage site. Additionally, there are several other regulatory constraints in place. Simultaneously, there have been long-standing allegations that major portions of Visva-Bharati's land remain encroached upon.
To curb such encroachment, the authorities had even erected boundary walls in the past. However, anti-encroachment drives had always remained non-starters. Now, with a political transition in the state, Visva-Bharati has moved ahead with an initiative to reclaim its land.
Atig Ghosh, acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "Visva-Bharati's land remains under encroachment. Steps have been initiated to reclaim these properties. These measures will continue in the future."
Since the time of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the 'Boro Bandh' has been an integral part of the Visva-Bharati premises. The water from this embankment was once utilised by the Santiniketan Ashram. However, with the advent of modernity, those practices have now become a thing of the past.
Nevertheless, allegations remain that several people have encroached on Visva-Bharati's land along the banks of the Boro Bandh, located in Ward No. 7 of the Bolpur Municipality in Bhubandanga, and have set up their houses there.
In fact, some have been residing on the land for as long as 40 to 50 years. Notably, the majority of the residents living in the area fall below the poverty line. Incidentally, Visva-Bharati lacks any proper system for the disposal of liquid and solid waste.
In this connection, a case was filed in the National Green Tribunal in 2017. The NGT directed both the Visva-Bharati authorities and the Bolpur Municipality to implement adequate waste disposal mechanisms.
Further, outsiders frequently dump garbage in the 'Boro Bandh' area of Visva-Bharati. The latest eviction notices have been issued with the specific aim of putting an end to this practice as well.
The latest eviction notices have been issued with the specific aim of putting an end to this practice as well. Meanwhile, sources in Visva-Bharati indicate that eviction notices could also be served to the 'Kabiguru Handicrafts Market' in Santiniketan.
According to local Trinamool councillor Sukanta Hazra and BJP leader Sanatan Dan, considering that they are all poor people, they intend to appeal to the Visva-Bharati authorities for an extension of time. Hazra and Dan said that with the monsoon fast approaching, they will request the Vice-Chancellor to grant them some time, keeping in mind the plight of these people.
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