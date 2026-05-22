ETV Bharat / bharat

Visva-Bharati To Reclaim Land, Issues Eviction Notices To Families In Boro Bandh Embankment

Kolkata: Amid the regime change and bulldozers in action in West Bengal, the authorities of renowned Visva-Bharati University have issued eviction notices to 21 families in the Boro Bandh (large embankment) area of Bhubandanga, directing them to vacate the land within 15 days.

According to sources, eviction notices are likely to be served on another 11 families as well. On September 17, 2023, UNESCO had accorded 'World Heritage' status to Visva-Bharati, the institution founded by renowned poet Rabindranath Tagore. To safeguard this heritage site, UNESCO has stipulated several regulations.

Prominent among them is a restriction on any construction within a 100-metre buffer zone surrounding the heritage site. Additionally, there are several other regulatory constraints in place. Simultaneously, there have been long-standing allegations that major portions of Visva-Bharati's land remain encroached upon.

To curb such encroachment, the authorities had even erected boundary walls in the past. However, anti-encroachment drives had always remained non-starters. Now, with a political transition in the state, Visva-Bharati has moved ahead with an initiative to reclaim its land.

Atig Ghosh, acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "Visva-Bharati's land remains under encroachment. Steps have been initiated to reclaim these properties. These measures will continue in the future."

Since the time of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the 'Boro Bandh' has been an integral part of the Visva-Bharati premises. The water from this embankment was once utilised by the Santiniketan Ashram. However, with the advent of modernity, those practices have now become a thing of the past.