Himachal Pradesh: Visitors To Lahaul Valley Can Now Enjoy Paragliding
Paragliding flights are expected to start from Shashur Buddhist Monastery in the Lahaul Valley, offering a panoramic view of the Zanskar Range and surrounding glaciers.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Lahaul: Now, visitors to Himachal's remote, high-altitude, mountainous district of Lahaul and Spiti, will be able to enjoy the thrill of paragliding. The district administration has successfully carried out a trial of the sport in the Lahaul Valley.
This sport will be an addition to river rafting in the Chandra River. Regular paragliding flights are expected to begin from the Tibetan Buddhist Monastery at Shashur in the Lahaul Valley, offering a panoramic view of the Zanskar Range and surrounding glaciers from Shashur, which is located at an altitude of 11,482 feet above sea level.
The district has been witnessing a rising influx of tourists since the completion of the Atal Tunnel. Tourists enter the Lahaul Valley from Manali via the Atal Tunnel to enjoy the region's rugged natural beauty.
The paragliding trial was carried out by a technical team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports at Manali, from the Shashur Monastery on Wednesday. It has been decided that the landing site for the paraglider, after a flight of around six minutes, will be Biling village.
After inspecting the site, the technical team found it suitable for paragliding. With this, the Shashur Monastery is poised to become Lahaul's first official paragliding point. The district already offers snow tourism, river rafting, skiing and other adventure activities to visitors. Paragliding is now expected to boost tourism further.
Keylong’s Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kunika Ekras said, "The paragliding trial was a complete success. Now, further action will be taken to get the site approved so that the local people can also get employment through paragliding here."
Sonam Zangpo, former Head of the Keylong Panchayat, and his team had been trying for nearly three years to obtain government permission to start paragliding. They contacted officials from the Tourism Department, Forest Department and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports to secure approval for the site.
Zangpo and local youth Ramesh, Dorje, Tashi, Raj, and Pawan said that the introduction of paragliding would provide employment opportunities for the locals and boost tourism business in the area.
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