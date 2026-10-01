ETV Bharat / bharat

Himachal Pradesh: Visitors To Lahaul Valley Can Now Enjoy Paragliding

Lahaul: Now, visitors to Himachal's remote, high-altitude, mountainous district of Lahaul and Spiti, will be able to enjoy the thrill of paragliding. The district administration has successfully carried out a trial of the sport in the Lahaul Valley.

This sport will be an addition to river rafting in the Chandra River. Regular paragliding flights are expected to begin from the Tibetan Buddhist Monastery at Shashur in the Lahaul Valley, offering a panoramic view of the Zanskar Range and surrounding glaciers from Shashur, which is located at an altitude of 11,482 feet above sea level.

The district has been witnessing a rising influx of tourists since the completion of the Atal Tunnel. Tourists enter the Lahaul Valley from Manali via the Atal Tunnel to enjoy the region's rugged natural beauty.

The paragliding trial was carried out by a technical team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports at Manali, from the Shashur Monastery on Wednesday. It has been decided that the landing site for the paraglider, after a flight of around six minutes, will be Biling village.