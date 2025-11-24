ETV Bharat / bharat

Vision Of 'Viksit Bharat' Can Be Achieved Only When Tribals' Wellbeing Is Ensured: Vice President Radhakrishnan

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Stating that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' can be achieved only when the upliftment and wellbeing of the tribal community are fully ensured, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday underlined the importance of continuous academic support and monitoring as well as preventing dropouts of tribal students.

Vice President Radhakrishnan during a meeting with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, also underlined the importance of building stronger linkages between universities and schools to ensure smooth transition of tribal students into higher education.

Vice President during a meeting with Jual Oram (Vice President Secretariat)

Oram called on Radhakrishnan at Parliament House and briefed him about the several initiatives taken for the upliftment of the tribal population.

As per government data, 1233 dropouts of tribal students have been reported from schools across the country.

The central Government, through the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and State Societies, is taking several targeted measures to reduce dropout rates among children of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).