Vision Of 'Viksit Bharat' Can Be Achieved Only When Tribals' Wellbeing Is Ensured: Vice President Radhakrishnan
Jual Oram called on CP Radhakrishnan at Parliament House on Monday and briefed him about the initiatives taken for the upliftment and wellbeing of tribals.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Stating that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' can be achieved only when the upliftment and wellbeing of the tribal community are fully ensured, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday underlined the importance of continuous academic support and monitoring as well as preventing dropouts of tribal students.
Vice President Radhakrishnan during a meeting with Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, also underlined the importance of building stronger linkages between universities and schools to ensure smooth transition of tribal students into higher education.
Oram called on Radhakrishnan at Parliament House and briefed him about the several initiatives taken for the upliftment of the tribal population.
As per government data, 1233 dropouts of tribal students have been reported from schools across the country.
The central Government, through the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) and State Societies, is taking several targeted measures to reduce dropout rates among children of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs).
A five percent reservation in admissions has been mandated for PVTG students, and guidelines for EMRS admission for the academic year 2025–26 have been issued to all State EMRS Societies to ensure strict adherence to this provision.
State governments have been advised to increase enrolment of PVTG students and to run awareness campaigns highlighting the range of facilities offered by EMRSs. These include safe and well-equipped hostel accommodations, particularly for girls, quality education aligned with the CBSE curriculum to prepare students for higher studies and competitive exams, and the provision of nutritious food to support student health.
Radhakrishnan was also informed about several initiatives including efforts to secure tribal rights, measures to enhance education and health outcomes, scholarships for tribal students, programmes for the rejuvenation of tribal culture, livelihood schemes including financial assistance and promotion of traditional skills as enterprises.
The Union Tribal Affairs Minister elaborated on the Ministry’s plan to modernise and expand Eklavya Model Residential Schools nationwide and key schemes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, PM-JANMAN, and the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan.
The Vice-President appreciated the three-fold increase in the Ministry’s budget outlay over the last 11 years and emphasised the need to enhance access to quality higher education, including opportunities abroad, for tribal students.
Radhakrishnan commended the Tribal Affairs Ministry’s focused efforts to address sickle cell anaemia among tribal communities and to bridge critical gaps in health infrastructure.
The Vice President also urged the Ministry to highlight and popularise the forgotten heroes of various tribal communities and bring their contributions to national attention.
