Visakhapatnam To Host International Fleet Review, MILAN Exercises After A Decade

Visakhapatnam: After nearly a decade, Visakhapatnam is set to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, along with the MILAN multinational naval exercises. The event will be held from February 15 to 20, marking the second time Visakhapatnam is hosting IFR, the first being in 2016.

The Visakhapatnam coastline is once again becoming a grand venue for a spectacular display of warships from across the world. In 2016, the city made history by hosting the International Fleet Review for the first time in the country. Almost ten years later, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is preparing to host IFR-2026.

Speaking on Navy Day last year, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla of the Eastern Naval Command said that invitations have been sent to over 100 countries, excluding China and Pakistan, and 61 countries have confirmed participation so far. Earlier, 51 countries had taken part in the previous edition of the fleet review.

The ENC Chief, Vice Admiral, has already invited President Droupadi Murmu to the IFR. This fleet review will feature the aircraft carrier Vikrant, along with indigenously built warships of the Delhi, Rajput, Visakhapatnam, INS Nilgiri, Arnala, Shivalik, Brahmaputra, and Talwar classes, as well as nuclear submarines and 23 warships from various countries.

A fleet review is the process of reviewing the strength and capabilities of our country's warships in one place. It has been a tradition to conduct this review annually under the auspices of the President, involving all three branches of the armed forces. Later, it evolved into an International Fleet Review to strengthen relations with other countries' navies and to showcase maritime defence capabilities.