ETV Bharat / bharat

Visakhapatnam All Decked Up For International Fleet Review 2026; 70 Countries To Participate In Maritime Event

The IFR 2026 will bring together naval ships and delegations from various countries, showcasing maritime capabilities, strengthening naval diplomacy and promoting international cooperation. Andhra Pradesh is hosting the event for the second time after a decade.

While 51 countries participated in the Fleet Review in 2016, 70 countries will participate in this years' event. President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will arrive in Visakhapatnam on February 17 and will participate in the Fleet Review on the 18th.

Visakhapatnam: The arrival of ships from various countries has started at the Visakhapatnam coast to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR)2026 to be held on February 18. The coastal city of Andhra Pradesh is also hosting the MILAN International City Parade on the 19th, and the 'IONS(Indian Ocean Naval Symposium) Conclave of Chiefs' on the 20th.

The aim of the 'MILAN' event is to strengthen coordination and friendly relations between the navies of allies. Official sources said that up to 70 countries are participating in the event, out of 137 invited. The exercises will be held in two phases: the Harbor Phase (on the coast) on the 19th and the Sea Phase (at sea) from the 21st.

Impressive International City Parade

As part of the IFR 2026, an impressive ‘International City Parade’ will be held on the RK Beach Road in the evening of the 19 February. The parade, which will showcase naval forces of different countries, will be held from the Park Hotel on the Beach Road to the Coastal Battery to showcase the culture and traditions of the countries of the world.

Indian Navy fighter jets, helicopters and parachutes will perform amazing acrobatics in the sky. The naval band and laser shows will be the main attraction at the event. The ‘Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs’ will be held on the 20th of this month.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the event to be a success. Special security measures are in place with 64 surveillance drones and 7,000 police personnel deployed for the events. On the other hand, 119 development and beautification works have been undertaken and completed under the auspices of GVMC at a cost of Rs 19 crore.