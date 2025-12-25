ETV Bharat / bharat

Visa Deadlock Leaves Visva-Bharati's Bangladeshi Students Stranded In Santiniketan

Bolpur(Santiniketan): Amid massive unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh following the assassination of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, around 35 Bangladeshi students studying at Visva-Bharati – a Central University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, are unable to return home due to visa crisis.

The visa process has come to a halt with several visa centres in Bangladesh having been shut down. Delhi is concerned about the security of visa centres in various parts of Bangladesh in light of the prevailing situation. India has already closed several visa centres in Bangladesh, causing problems for Bangladeshi students at Visva-Bharati University.

Visva-Bharati University (ETV Bharat)

Many students are unable to come for their second phase of studies due to visa problems. Many others are unable to return to Bangladesh from Santiniketan during their holidays. Every year, at least 60 to 70 students from Bangladesh come to Visva-Bharati to study in various departments.

Atig Ghosh, the acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "For whatever reason, the political situation in Bangladesh is not normal at the moment. This has caused visa problems for Bangladeshi students. But the matter is not in our hands. We want this situation to improve very quickly. Bangladeshi boys and girls come here to study; it's a long-standing tradition. In the past, many talented Bangladeshi students have studied here, especially at the Department of Music. We want more Bangladeshi students to come and study here."

However, the Visva-Bharati authorities have assured the Bangladeshi students that they will be provided with all possible assistance.