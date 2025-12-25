Visa Deadlock Leaves Visva-Bharati's Bangladeshi Students Stranded In Santiniketan
Published : December 25, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
Bolpur(Santiniketan): Amid massive unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh following the assassination of leader Sharif Osman Hadi, around 35 Bangladeshi students studying at Visva-Bharati – a Central University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, are unable to return home due to visa crisis.
The visa process has come to a halt with several visa centres in Bangladesh having been shut down. Delhi is concerned about the security of visa centres in various parts of Bangladesh in light of the prevailing situation. India has already closed several visa centres in Bangladesh, causing problems for Bangladeshi students at Visva-Bharati University.
Many students are unable to come for their second phase of studies due to visa problems. Many others are unable to return to Bangladesh from Santiniketan during their holidays. Every year, at least 60 to 70 students from Bangladesh come to Visva-Bharati to study in various departments.
Atig Ghosh, the acting public relations officer of Visva-Bharati, said, "For whatever reason, the political situation in Bangladesh is not normal at the moment. This has caused visa problems for Bangladeshi students. But the matter is not in our hands. We want this situation to improve very quickly. Bangladeshi boys and girls come here to study; it's a long-standing tradition. In the past, many talented Bangladeshi students have studied here, especially at the Department of Music. We want more Bangladeshi students to come and study here."
However, the Visva-Bharati authorities have assured the Bangladeshi students that they will be provided with all possible assistance.
Amrita Sarkar, a Bangladeshi student at the Department of Music, said over the phone, "I am in Bangladesh. I have applied for a visa, but I haven't received any response. I don't know when I will get it! I am very worried. I want everything to return to normal so that I can travel back and forth again."
Another student, Lagnajita Das, said, "I had planned to spend the beginning of the new year at home, but I'm not stuck due to visa issue. This visa problem suddenly arose. I am waiting for it to be resolved."
Sharif Osman Hadi was one of the prominent faces of the student movement against the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh. The national parliamentary elections in Bangladesh have been announced for February 12, 2026. Hadi was shot and killed before the elections. The incident sparked unrest across the border. Chhayanaut, a cultural institution in Bangladesh was destroyed.
The offices of the leading daily newspapers 'Prothom Alo' and 'The Daily Star' were set on fire. A Hindu youth named Dipu Das was brutally murdered and his body burned. Amidst the unrest in Bangladesh, an enraged mob also attacked the Indian embassy.
Following this, the Indian government closed several visa centres in Chittagong, Dhaka, and other places. Even the interim government of Bangladesh closed its visa centre in Delhi.
As a result, Bangladeshi students at the university are facing immense difficulties. Some undergraduate students at Visva-Bharati have enrolled in postgraduate programs, while others have applied for research positions.
Visva-Bharati has an International Bangladesh Bhavan (building). This building was constructed with financial assistance from the Sheikh Hasina government.
On May 25, 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then-Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this building. It houses a museum, library, conference hall, research centre and other facilities.
Besides students, many tourists from Bangladesh visit Santiniketan throughout the year. All of this has been temporarily suspended due to the visa problem.
