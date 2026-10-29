ETV Bharat / bharat

Virat Kohli-Like Voices Needed To Deter Firecracker Use, Compliance Failures Make Court Orders a 'Mockery': SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday proposed harnessing the influence of celebrated personalities such as Virat Kohli to persuade people against using firecrackers, while stressing that anti-pollution measures are doomed to fail unless authorities enforce court directions on the ground.

Cautioning that non-compliance turns judicial orders into a “mockery”, the court questioned the absence of data on action taken after previous relaxations and restrictions on firecrackers. The apex court also observed that it was not inclined to impose a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) as it could have a spiralling effect, but made it clear that the authorities should not push it to take a harsh stand.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Centre.

Justice Sundresh said the court could restrict the hours for using firecrackers, but a complete ban is likely to be breached. Bhati said last year there was a window, but for the two years before that, there was a complete ban on firecracker use, and she stressed that a complete ban is not a solution.

The bench agreed with Bhati; a complete ban might lead to illegal crackers entering the market, allowing authorities to continue filing cases against people.

The bench suggested that the Centre should give wide publicity against the use of firecrackers on TV and in newspapers, and send a message to the public. "Why can’t you use the services of prominent personalities for public awareness, like respected sportsmen and public figures from any walk of life? They will help you," said Justice Varale.

"Somebody like celebrated cricketer like Virat Kohli. You can request him to make a statement to ‘let us make this Diwali one that is enjoyable. Let us enjoy the spirit of festival of light’….it was not there originally, and the problem came when the fireworks started coming. The gunpowder came…otherwise, we light the lamp, and everybody do it in a leisurely way," said Justice Sundresh.

The bench further stated that it did not want to dampen the spirits of the people during the festive season and the younger generation is already aware of the dangers of firecrackers.

The bench has also expressed concern over pollution and said that work will have to be done at a high level to deal with this problem.

The bench, citing the need to issue such orders every year, said the issue has become almost academic for it and pointed out that its orders are often violated rather than followed.

The bench said it was informed that only 9 out of 39 air quality monitoring stations were working, meaning accurate data was unavailable. Furthermore, after the court passed the order in October 2025 lifting the ban for a few days, there was no compliance report detailing subsequent events or steps taken, and nothing was forthcoming, it added.

The bench asked whether teams were deputed pursuant to the court's order, where they visited, how many spots they visited, the dates of the visits, what data was collected, and whether there was a spike in pollution in certain areas while pollution was low in others. Justice Varale said there is no data available.