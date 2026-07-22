ETV Bharat / bharat

Virat, Anushka Visit Premanand Maharaj's New Vrindavan Ashram; Walk Barefoot In Rain

Mathura: Braving rain, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s new ashram in Vrindavan on Wednesday morning.

Walking through the rain, the couple sought the blessings of Premanand Maharaj and talked with him for a long time. Former Indian cricket team captain Kohli and Anushka arrived at the ashram, situated by the Yamuna River, to pay their respects and walked nearly 300 meters in the drizzle before they sought the blessings of the spiritual leader.

The district in Uttar Pradesh has seen intermittent rain over the last two days, leading to waterlogging in various areas. The couple arrived at the ashram around 4 AM and were seen walking barefoot, a practice they have followed during previous visits.