Virat, Anushka Visit Premanand Maharaj's New Vrindavan Ashram; Walk Barefoot In Rain
The couple walk barefoot in the rain to visit the saint's new Yamuna-side ashram.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Mathura: Braving rain, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s new ashram in Vrindavan on Wednesday morning.
Walking through the rain, the couple sought the blessings of Premanand Maharaj and talked with him for a long time. Former Indian cricket team captain Kohli and Anushka arrived at the ashram, situated by the Yamuna River, to pay their respects and walked nearly 300 meters in the drizzle before they sought the blessings of the spiritual leader.
The district in Uttar Pradesh has seen intermittent rain over the last two days, leading to waterlogging in various areas. The couple arrived at the ashram around 4 AM and were seen walking barefoot, a practice they have followed during previous visits.
While meeting Premanand Maharaj, Virat and Anushka offered Dandvat Pranam (full prostration) to him and inquired about his well-being. They then spent about an hour in a private conversation inside the ashram.
Since receiving Diksha (initiation) from Premanand Maharaj, Virat and Anushka have visited Vrindavan multiple times. Their first meeting was on January 4, 2023. They received Diksha during their second meeting on January 10, 2025. Their subsequent visits took place on May 14, 2025; December 16, 2025; February 16, 2026; April 22, 2026; and June 2, 2026. Wednesday's visit marked their eighth meeting with the spiritual leader.
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