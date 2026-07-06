ETV Bharat / bharat

Viral Video Of Conductor Using Mobile Torch To Show Karnataka Bus Driver The Way Raises Public Safety Questions

Conductor uses his mobile torch to show the way to driver on the KKRTC bus ( ETV Bharat )

Kalaburagi: A video that has gone viral has raised big questions on public and road safety in Karnataka. The incident pertains to a Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus running with its headlights not working, while the conductor held a mobile phone in his hand with the torch turned on.

According to sources, the KKRTC bus, bearing registration number M-28 E-1985, left Kalaburagi at 7.30 pm. It was the last bus from Kalaburagi to Chincholi, about 84 km away. The video shows several passengers in the bus. Locals said the conductor used his mobile torch to show the way to the driver.

Buses plying without headlights at night pose a serious risk to the lives of passengers, pedestrians and other vehicles on the road. Now, people have demanded that the concerned authorities immediately inspect, repair and take steps to ensure safe travel.

"We travel from Chincholi to Kalaburagi. For the last one month, the bus plying on this route has regularly been facing technical problems. Although we have brought this matter to the attention of concerned authorities, they have not taken it seriously. This is the last bus from Kalaburagi to Chincholi. The authorities have been making temporary repairs and running it, without taking steps to find a permanent solution,” said passengers Nandu Aavantagi Ainolli and Nabi Gotur.