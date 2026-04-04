2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections: Viral Video Leads To Arrest Of Murshidabad TMC Leader Who Offered Voters Sweets To Stay Home
TMC leader Raju Mandal has been arrested on charges of intimidating voters during campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Berhampore: Raju Mandal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Murshidabad, has been arrested on charges of intimidating voters on Friday during campaigning for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
In a video that has gone viral, an individual identified as Raju Mandal can be heard saying, "You cannot vote for the 'lotus' symbol [of the BJP]. If there is any trouble on election day, there is no need for you to go out to vote at all; I will simply send sweets to your homes."
According to sources in the Election Commission, the leader was taken into custody.
Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, also highlighted details concerning this matter in a post shared on his 'X' handle.
ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of the viral video. Commenting on the incident, former Trinamool District President Ashok Das stated, "The law will take its own course. However, the authenticity of the video needs to be verified first."
Speaking in a different context, he added, "Raju Mandal assists in providing services to patients on behalf of the TMC at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. He maintains a relief camp within the medical college premises."
While announcing the election schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had repeatedly emphasised that voters must not be intimidated in any manner. He asserted that no form of violence would be tolerated, and that the Commission will take strict action upon receiving any complaints.
Accordingly, the Commission has maintained a firm stance regarding such allegations right from the inception of the electoral process. Furthermore, should anyone attempt to intimidate voters, they have been empowered to lodge complaints directly with the Commission, via a dedicated mobile application.