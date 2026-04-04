ETV Bharat / bharat

2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections: Viral Video Leads To Arrest Of Murshidabad TMC Leader Who Offered Voters Sweets To Stay Home

Berhampore: Raju Mandal, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from Murshidabad, has been arrested on charges of intimidating voters on Friday during campaigning for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

In a video that has gone viral, an individual identified as Raju Mandal can be heard saying, "You cannot vote for the 'lotus' symbol [of the BJP]. If there is any trouble on election day, there is no need for you to go out to vote at all; I will simply send sweets to your homes."

According to sources in the Election Commission, the leader was taken into custody.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, also highlighted details concerning this matter in a post shared on his 'X' handle.