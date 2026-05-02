ETV Bharat / bharat

Viral Mother-Child Photo Falsely Linked To Bargi Dam Tragedy, Jabalpur Collector Issues Clarification

Wreckage of the cruise boat, which capsized in the reservoir at Bargi Dam. ( IANS )

Jabalpur: A viral photo of a mother holding her child in water went viral online after being linked to the recent cruise boat tragedy at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Officials stated the photo is not connected to the incident and could be artificially generated or from a different source.

The image spread quickly on social media, with users claiming it showed a mother and child among the accident's victims. Some posts said it was the "last moment" before they drowned, increasing the emotional impact.

Administration Debunks Viral Claim

The Jabalpur District Administration has categorically rejected these claims. In a statement shared via the official X handle of the Jabalpur Collector, authorities stated that the viral photo is either AI-generated or sourced from elsewhere and is not related to the Bargi Dam mishap.

Officials said sharing unrelated or fake visuals about a tragedy is misleading and irresponsible, especially during rescue and relief efforts. They urged the public to rely on verified information and not share unconfirmed content.