ETV Bharat / bharat

Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Appears To Be Major, Says Kerala HC; Grants Transit Bail To Her Husband

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that the young girl who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela prima facie appears to be a major and granted transit bail of one month to her husband so that he can move a Madhya Pradesh court to seek anticipatory bail in a kidnapping case against him.

The girl's husband, Mohd Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by Madhya Pradesh police on a complaint by her father, who has claimed that she is a minor.

However, Justice Kauser Edappagath, after examining her birth certificate, said that it prima facie shows her date of birth as January 1, 2008 and therefore, she is a major.

Additional Solicitor General of India (ASGI) S V Raju, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh police, claimed that the viral Kumbh Mela girl was a minor as the birth certificate was a forged one.

Not accepting the contention, the court said that it was "a matter to be investigated".

"In addition to the birth certificate, the Election ID card and bank passbook of the applicant No 2 (Viral Kumbh Mela girl) produced by the applicants would show that the applicant No.2 is a major and her date of birth is January 1, 2008.

"Thus, the documents produced by the applicants (Farman and the girl) prima facie show that the applicant No.2 is a major. The applicant No.2 also asserts that she is a major. The applicant No.2 has sworn in an affidavit stating that she has contracted marriage with the applicant No.1," the court said.

The court also said that the documents produced by the applicants along with their bail plea would substantiate their apprehension of an inter-state arrest.

"The grounds raised by the applicant No.1 (Farman) for an order of transit bail appears to be reasonable to avoid a minimum threat to his life and personal liberty in the jurisdiction where the FIR is registered.