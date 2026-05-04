CMs Struggle In Bastions: MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan Trailing; Mamata In Seesaw Battle
Early vote counts show Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin and Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan trailing in their seats, while Mamata Banerjee narrowly regains lead in Bengal’s Bhabanipur.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 11:54 AM IST
In a surprising twist to early counting trends, two sitting chief ministers, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, were trailing in their respective seats on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also facing a rollercoaster ride in the Bhabanipur constituency.
DMK supremo Stalin is trailing with over 4000 votes in the constituency of Kolathur after the sixth round of voting, where TVK’s VS Babu is leading.
After the sixth round of counting, Babu polled 24,993 votes against Stalin, with 20,982 votes, while AIADAMK’s P Santhana Krishnan is distant third with 5,982 votes.
TVK is leading in 112 seats, the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 72 seats, with DMK leading in 50.
For the first time, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trailing from Dharmadam time as are several of his cabinet colleagues. Vijayan has polled 3,2455 votes after round six of the counting, over 600 votes less than Congress’s Adv VP Abdul Rasheed.
As counting gathers pace, it signals a challenging day for the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), with Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.
On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Bengal Mamata has regained the lead after initially trailing BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a closely contested race. Mamata has polled 17,244 votes after round four of counting, gaining a lead of over 8,000 votes against the BJP candidate.
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