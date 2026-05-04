ETV Bharat / bharat

CMs Struggle In Bastions: MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan Trailing; Mamata In Seesaw Battle

In a surprising twist to early counting trends, two sitting chief ministers, MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala, were trailing in their respective seats on Monday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also facing a rollercoaster ride in the Bhabanipur constituency.

DMK supremo Stalin is trailing with over 4000 votes in the constituency of Kolathur after the sixth round of voting, where TVK’s VS Babu is leading.

After the sixth round of counting, Babu polled 24,993 votes against Stalin, with 20,982 votes, while AIADAMK’s P Santhana Krishnan is distant third with 5,982 votes.

TVK is leading in 112 seats, the AIADMK-led alliance is leading in 72 seats, with DMK leading in 50.