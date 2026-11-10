1 Dead, 11 Injured In Violent Clash In Rajasthan Village Over Election Rivalry Amid Panchayat Polls
One person died while eleven others were injured in Sundrawali village of Deeg in a violent clash between two groups, reports Mukesh.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Deeg: One person died while eleven others were injured at Sundrawali village of Deeg in Rajasthan in a poll-related violence amid the panch, sarpanch elections in the state.
The violence was triggered after a dispute between two groups over election-related rivalry.
Police are investigating the reasons, but a preliminary investigation has revealed that the violence was triggered by enmity between rival groups.
While eleven people were injured in the fight, one person who has been identified as Brijesh, who sustained critical wounds, succumbed to injuries later. After the death, the atmosphere remains tense in the village.
District Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath attributed the violence to the conflict between two groups due to election-related rivalry.
“During the ensuing violence, one person from one of the groups lost his life. Police forces have been deployed at the scene, and an investigation is underway,” said Gopinath.
He said that 11 people who were injured in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. Brijesh's death has sparked outrage among his family members and fellow villagers. In protest of the death, the family members blocked the road at the “Chungi” (toll/check-post) point on the Deeg road, disrupting traffic.
The family members have sought that those responsible for the incident be brought to justice. Following the violence, a heavy police deployment was made in the village. Earlier, after receiving information about the incident, police and officials from the local administration rushed to the scene.
A large police contingent was deployed at the site to defuse tensions. In the village and surrounding areas, police presence has been increased to prevent any untoward incident.
Last month, the State Election Commission (SEC) had announced that Panchayati Raj elections in Rajasthan will be held in four phases starting October 23.
State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh, while announcing the polling schedule at a press conference, had said that voting for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will be held in four phases on October 23, October 29, November 4 and November 14, from 7 am to 6 pm.
As per the polling schedule released earlier, elections for panch and sarpanch posts were scheduled on October 25 in the first phase, October 31 in the second, and November 6 in the third phase. The fourth phase is scheduled for November 16.
The SEC earlier also said that counting of votes for these posts will be held immediately after polling at the respective Gram Panchayat headquarters.
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