ETV Bharat / bharat

1 Dead, 11 Injured In Violent Clash In Rajasthan Village Over Election Rivalry Amid Panchayat Polls

Deeg: One person died while eleven others were injured at Sundrawali village of Deeg in Rajasthan in a poll-related violence amid the panch, sarpanch elections in the state.

The violence was triggered after a dispute between two groups over election-related rivalry.

Police are investigating the reasons, but a preliminary investigation has revealed that the violence was triggered by enmity between rival groups.

While eleven people were injured in the fight, one person who has been identified as Brijesh, who sustained critical wounds, succumbed to injuries later. After the death, the atmosphere remains tense in the village.

District Superintendent of Police Kamble Sharan Gopinath attributed the violence to the conflict between two groups due to election-related rivalry.

“During the ensuing violence, one person from one of the groups lost his life. Police forces have been deployed at the scene, and an investigation is underway,” said Gopinath.

​He said that 11 people who were injured in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment. Brijesh's death has sparked outrage among his family members and fellow villagers. In protest of the death, the family members blocked the road at the “Chungi” (toll/check-post) point on the Deeg road, disrupting traffic.