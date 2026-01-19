ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Violence, Greed, Desire, And Anger, Triggers Litigation; Shun Them To Have Peace’, SC Judge Justice Datta

Justice Datta made these remarks after the CJI orally observed that officials nowadays were “hand in glove” with private builders in connection with the subversion of land laws. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday orally observed in the courtroom, during a proceeding, “Hinsa (violence), lobha (greed), kama (desire) and krodha (anger)”, four powerful human impulses, have increasingly become the driving forces behind litigation today.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Datta and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a land deal case.

During the hearing, Justice Datta said, “Hinsa (violence), lobha (greed), kama (desire) and krodha (anger). Just introspect. These are the triggers for litigation now…violence, greed, lust, and anger”.

The CJI orally remarked, “absolutely”. Justice Datta added, “We have no control over our citizens. We can’t say by a mandamus that abstain from Hinsa…”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said these four things cannot be stayed by a judicial order.