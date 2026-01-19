‘Violence, Greed, Desire, And Anger, Triggers Litigation; Shun Them To Have Peace’, SC Judge Justice Datta
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Datta and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a land deal case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 19, 2026 at 9:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice Dipankar Datta on Monday orally observed in the courtroom, during a proceeding, “Hinsa (violence), lobha (greed), kama (desire) and krodha (anger)”, four powerful human impulses, have increasingly become the driving forces behind litigation today.
During the hearing, Justice Datta said, “Hinsa (violence), lobha (greed), kama (desire) and krodha (anger). Just introspect. These are the triggers for litigation now…violence, greed, lust, and anger”.
The CJI orally remarked, “absolutely”. Justice Datta added, “We have no control over our citizens. We can’t say by a mandamus that abstain from Hinsa…”. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said these four things cannot be stayed by a judicial order.
Justice Datta made these remarks after the CJI orally observed that officials nowadays were “hand in glove” with private builders in connection with the subversion of land laws.
Justice Datta, referring to an earlier public interest petition which had come up for hearing earlier in the day, said, “What can we do? This came to my mind because the gentleman who appeared in the first matter wants a mandamus that all courts should decide (the cases) within one year. Why? Because every citizen should have peace in their mind. I did not open up. Please, if you want to have peace, you should shun all these four qualities. Then you will have peace”, said Justice Datta. Mehta agreed with Justice Datta.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority against Gaursons Mega Projects Private Limited.