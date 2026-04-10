ETV Bharat / bharat

'Violation of Rights': Disabled Workers Seek Relief From National Census Duties

Following a landmark social and educational census in October, 2025, which saw 400 disabled individuals appointed to official roles for the first time in Karnataka’s history, the focus has shifted from inclusion to what many call a violation of fundamental rights. The Karnataka State Association of Employees with Disabilities, held a symbolic protest in front of the Legislature House in Bengaluru. The office bearers and members of the association have officially petitioned the Chief Secretary, calling for an immediate exemption from field duties for disabled government staff.

The association argues that deploying the employees for extensive door-to-door census work ignores their physical limitations and health conditions. They contend that such assignments contradict the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act of 2016, which mandates "reasonable accommodation" and non-discrimination in the workplace.

Notice sent to a differently-abled staff (ETV Bharat)

"Performing extensive field tasks creates significant physical and health-related challenges for our members," stated Beerappa Andagi, president of the association. "Forcing disabled persons through this process without considering their capacity is not just an administrative oversight; it is a violation of their rights and feels like a punishment without justification." He further said that the GBA is instilling fear among the disabled employees by sending notifications threatening disciplinary action, suspension from jobs and FIRs.The community's frustration is fuelled by a perceived lack of government response. Despite previous meetings between advocates, the Chief Secretary, and BBMP Commissioner Mahesh, many systemic issues regarding the implementation of the census remain unresolved. Leaders within the movement say they are tired of temporary fixes and are now demanding permanent, structural solutions that provide long-term stability rather than forcing them into the streets to protest."We are looking for the government to provide genuine hope, not just empty promises," said HS Padmanabh, a member of the advocacy group. "We have repeatedly raised our concerns about the census process, yet they continue to be ignored. If the government does not address these grievances immediately, we will have no choice but to protest in front of the Commissioner’s office and knock on the doors of the court of law to seek justice."The association has cited Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, alongside the Karnataka Civil Services Rules, to remind the state that it is a legal obligation to assign duties based on an employee's health and physical capacity. As the April 16 deadline approaches, the standoff between the state and the disabled community highlights a critical tension between national data collection and the protection of individual welfare.