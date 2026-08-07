ETV Bharat / bharat

Violation Of Guidelines Under AB-PMJAY: Over 2,000 Hospitals De-Empanelled

New Delhi: Over 2,000 hospitals have been de-empanelled and 1,200 others suspended by states and UTs for violations of guidelines under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana till May 31 this year, Union Health Minister J P Nadda informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a question, he said 29 FIRs have been filed and penalties amounting to Rs 328.49 crore have been levied for violation of scheme guidelines. Nadda said 2,359 hospitals have been de-empanelled for violations.

The scheme follows a zero-tolerance approach towards fraud and the National Anti-Fraud Unit under the National Health Authority (NHA) uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based automated triggers to detect suspicious claims.

These automated checks flag unusual claim patterns, including unauthorised billing, duplicate entries, inflated procedures and misuse of patient identity, within 24 hours of claim submission, he said.

Claims flagged as suspicious are examined before payment and those confirmed as fraudulent are not paid, resulting in savings of Rs 676.14 crore as on July 31, 2026, the minister said.

Besides suspension and de-empanelment of hospitals, other actions such as levying penalties and lodging FIRs are taken against hospitals found violating scheme guidelines, he added.