Tribunal Reforms Act 2021: Fails Judicial Test Again As It Retains Provisions Struck Down Earlier

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the 2021 Tribunal Reforms Act, holding it undermined judicial independence as the government reintroduced certain provisions which were earlier negated by the top court.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to quash the provisions of the 2021 Act, on appointment and tenure of tribunal members.

The CJI, pronouncing the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: “we have compared the provisions of the Tribunal Reforms, Ordinance, 2021, and the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021. The comparison would show that all provisions which were struck down by this court, with minor tweaking have been reproduced in the enactment”.

He said therefore, we have come to a considered conclusion that the provision of the impugned Act cannot be sustained. "They violate the constitutional principle of separation of powers and judicial independence, which are firmly embedded in the text structure and spirit of the Constitution," the CJI said.

He said the Act directly contradicts binding judicial pronouncements that are repeatedly cited by standards governing the appointment, the tenure, and functioning of the tribunal members. "The impugned Act, merely reproduces its slightly altered form the very provisions earlier struck down. This amounts to legislative override in the strictest sense. Attempt to nullify binding judicial directions without addressing the underlying constitutional infirmity," the bench noted.

It further said the Act failed to remove defects identified in the prior judgment and instead enacts them with a new label.

"Accordingly, the impugned provisions are struck down." The order read.

On November 11, the apex court had reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Act, 2021.

The 2021 Act abolishes certain appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, and amends various terms related to the appointment and tenure of judicial and other members of various tribunals.