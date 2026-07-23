Jharkhand Villages Mourn Four Youths Who Died In Sikkim Tunnel Collapse
The incident has once again brought into focus the need to generate employment at the local level.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Ranchi: The villages of four workers from Jharkhand that died in the catastrophic tunnel collapse at the under-construction Teesta Stage-VI Hydropower Project in Sikkim's Namchi stand plunged in sorrow. All the 25 workers trapped underground have reportedly died and bodies of 22 workers have been recovered so far.
The four workers from Jharkhand who died in the accident are Jageshwar Thakur of Barhi in Hazaribagh, Krishna Sahu and Vikas Kandulna of Rania block in Khunti and Masih Barjo of Bandgaon in Chaibasa.
Krishna Sahu of Khunti had been working on the project for the last three years. He had visited his home earlier this month. After the accident, his elder brother identified his body when it was pulled from the tunnel on Wednesday and informed the family. The family members say that due to lack of local employment, young people are forced to move to other states. They said Krishna’s loss has shattered their family's hopes forever.
Vikas Kandulna's wife recalled him visiting his native village in February this year. He had returned to the tunnel site in May. “He had said that he wanted to educate his children well,” she said.
Administrative officials visited the homes of the deceased on Thursday along with various public representatives. They consoled the grieving families and assured them of all possible assistance under the provisions laid out by the government. The administration has stated that efforts have been expedited to bring back the bodies of the deceased to Jharkhand after their postmortems are carried out in the local hospital in Sikkim.
The incident has once again brought into focus the need to generate employment at the local level. Jharkhand is among those states that sees a large number of its people migrating to other states in search of livelihood.
Khunti Zila Parishad Chairman Masih Gudiya said, “Serious efforts should be made to provide employment to the state's youth within their own state.”
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anand Kumar pointed out, “Due to lack of employment, youth are forced to take up risky jobs in other states. This is why they are becoming victims of such accidents on a regular basis.”
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