ETV Bharat / bharat

Jharkhand Villages Mourn Four Youths Who Died In Sikkim Tunnel Collapse

The incident has brought into focus the need to generate employment within Jharkhand ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The villages of four workers from Jharkhand that died in the catastrophic tunnel collapse at the under-construction Teesta Stage-VI Hydropower Project in Sikkim's Namchi stand plunged in sorrow. All the 25 workers trapped underground have reportedly died and bodies of 22 workers have been recovered so far.

The four workers from Jharkhand who died in the accident are Jageshwar Thakur of Barhi in Hazaribagh, Krishna Sahu and Vikas Kandulna of Rania block in Khunti and Masih Barjo of Bandgaon in Chaibasa.

Krishna Sahu of Khunti had been working on the project for the last three years. He had visited his home earlier this month. After the accident, his elder brother identified his body when it was pulled from the tunnel on Wednesday and informed the family. The family members say that due to lack of local employment, young people are forced to move to other states. They said Krishna’s loss has shattered their family's hopes forever.

Vikas Kandulna's wife recalled him visiting his native village in February this year. He had returned to the tunnel site in May. “He had said that he wanted to educate his children well,” she said.