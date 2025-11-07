Villagers Turn Vigilante Along India-Bangladesh Border
At least eight Bangladeshi infiltrators were nabbed by the local villagers in Tripura’s Khowai district recently.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The villagers living along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura have become vigilantes as far as detecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators is concerned.
"Yes, the tribal villagers living in Khowai district in Tripura, along the India-Bangladesh are helping the BSF in detecting the illegal infiltrators," said BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) posted in Tripura, K Ganesh, to ETV Bharat.
In a recent development, at least eight Bangladeshi infiltrators were nabbed by the local villagers in Khowai.
Tripura shares 856 km of its border with Bangladesh. Although the maximum area of the border is fenced, there are many other locations along the Tripura-Bangladesh border which are unfenced.
Significantly, the presence of mosques and other religious establishments on the border has posed a challenge in fencing work.
There are several homes of local villagers which are sliced between India and Bangladesh.
Ever since the Sheikh Hasina government was dethroned from Bangladesh, the BSF has intensified patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border, anticipating a large-scale infiltration attempt from across the border.
In fact, over 700 Bangladeshis were arrested for infiltration in Tripura from January last year till February this year.
Nearly 500 alleged illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam to the neighbouring country in recent months.
The Indian side of the India-Bangladesh border touches West Bengal (2216.7 km), Assam (263 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Tripura (856 km) and Mizoram (318 km).
The entire stretch consists of plains, riverine belts, hills & jungles. The area is heavily populated and is cultivated right up to the border.
In order to curb the infiltration, smuggling and other anti-national activities from across the India-Bangladesh Border, the Government has undertaken the construction of fencing along this border.
"BSF is performing its duty round the clock to check illegal cross-border activities and illegal migration from Bangladesh to India, which are the major challenges," Ganesh said.
In order to prevent illegal migration and illegal activities, including anti-national activities from across the border, the Government of India had sanctioned the construction of border fencing with floodlights, in phases. Of the total 4096.7 km India-Bangladesh border, 3196.705 km has been covered by physical fencing.
The non-physical barriers are in the form of technological solutions. Old design fences are being replaced with a new design fence.
As per the home ministry report in possession of ETV Bharat, there have been some problems in the construction of fencing in certain stretches on this border due to riverine and low-lying areas, habitations close to the border, pending land acquisition cases and protests by the border population, which have slowed down the completion of the project.
Border roads have been constructed in order to have better communication and operational mobility in border areas. So far, 3785.30 km of border roads have been constructed out of the sanctioned length of 4223.04 km.
The Government of India has decided to undertake the work of installation of floodlights in the States of West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura along the India-Bangladesh border.
Out of 3077.549 km length to be covered by Border Flood Light sanctioned along the border, work has been completed on 2729.236 km length.