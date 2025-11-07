ETV Bharat / bharat

Villagers Turn Vigilante Along India-Bangladesh Border

File photo of Border Security Force personnel inspecting the fence at the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura. ( Representational Image/IANS )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The villagers living along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura have become vigilantes as far as detecting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators is concerned.

"Yes, the tribal villagers living in Khowai district in Tripura, along the India-Bangladesh are helping the BSF in detecting the illegal infiltrators," said BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) posted in Tripura, K Ganesh, to ETV Bharat.

In a recent development, at least eight Bangladeshi infiltrators were nabbed by the local villagers in Khowai.

Tripura shares 856 km of its border with Bangladesh. Although the maximum area of the border is fenced, there are many other locations along the Tripura-Bangladesh border which are unfenced.

Significantly, the presence of mosques and other religious establishments on the border has posed a challenge in fencing work.

There are several homes of local villagers which are sliced between India and Bangladesh.

Ever since the Sheikh Hasina government was dethroned from Bangladesh, the BSF has intensified patrolling along the India-Bangladesh border, anticipating a large-scale infiltration attempt from across the border.

In fact, over 700 Bangladeshis were arrested for infiltration in Tripura from January last year till February this year.

Nearly 500 alleged illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back from Assam to the neighbouring country in recent months.