Villagers Demolish Their Own Houses To Salvage Belongings In Flood-Hit Uttar Pradesh
The raging waters of the Sharda river seem to be erasing the memories of the families at Rura Sultanpur village, reports Vineet Kumar Gupta.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri: Tears well up in elderly Prema Devi’s eyes as she watches her home crumbling. With a choked voice, she recounts how the weddings of her five children took place in this very house, and how her grandchildren played in its courtyard. The home where her family lived for generations is being dismantled right before her eyes. Every blow of the hammer seems to shatter not just the walls, but the family's memories, hopes, and entire life. For Prema Devi, this is not merely a structure of mud and brick; it was her home, her identity, and her entire world.
The concrete house at Rura Sultanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is being demolished not by the bulldozer, but by the family itself in order to salvage as much as they can—the bricks, the wooden doors, windows or the TMT bars before the raging Sharda river sweeps it away. Family members are busy loading the belongings in the tractor trolley to take them to safer locations.
As happens every year, torrential rains are wreaking havoc in the Uttar Pradesh district with incessant rains dangerously swelling rivers and streams creating a dire situation of flooding and severe soil erosion across five tehsils (administrative subdivisions) of the district.
A sudden rise in the water levels of rivers like the Sharda, Ghaghara, Mohana, and Suheli has jeopardized the lives of thousands of families.
Rura Sultanpur village in Gola tehsil has become the centre of the devastation where the walls of every home are on the verge of collapse, and hopes are fading fast. Initially, administrative records listed 34 villages as flood-affected, a figure that has now risen to approximately 40. However, the situation in Rura Sultanpur village presents a far grimmer picture than these numbers suggest. Around 80 families are reportedly being forced to evacuate. Many are moving in with relatives, while others are compelled to camp out in the open—under the vast sky—with their belongings on embankments or higher ground.
Villagers dismantle own homes
The most heart-wrenching sight is that of villagers—having abandoned all hope of saving their houses—dismantling the structures with their own hands. Iron hammers are striking the very walls built with hard-earned money—walls enclosing courtyards where children spent their childhoods, where daughters were married off, and where grandchildren played. Some people are salvaging doors from the rubble, while others are moving thatched roofing, timber, and household belongings to safer ground.
Life went on smoothly when the river was calm, but the Sharda’s fury has inflicted a pain upon the villagers that cannot be gauged by statistics alone. One woman lifts a cot, another gathers utensils, a third bundles up children's clothes while someone else strives to save a door or a thatched roof as a final memento of the home.
Rukmani Devi’s story is no different. Her husband had built the house through sheer hard work and manual labor. The family owned farmland, but the Sharda River has already swallowed it up. Now, the river has its sights set on their home. When officials ordered them to vacate the premises, the family began packing their belongings. For Rukmani Devi, the question is not merely where they will sleep tonight. The question is, where will they be tomorrow? With the farmland gone and the house likely to follow, how will the family survive? They have pleaded with the government and the district administration for help.
“We have no answers where to go now. The government must have the answers,” Rukmini said. She said that the family had not received any relief so far.
Women are prioritizing moving children and the elderly to safe locations. Some mothers carry a child in their arms while holding essential household items; others carry bundles on their heads, while the children walking behind them keep turning back to look at their homes.
Multi-Crore Flood Mitigation Project Down The Drain?
The level of the devastation at Rura Sultanpur has raised questions over the multi-crore flood mitigation project of the government. The Irrigation Department executed an anti-erosion project costing approximately Rs 5.35 crore in the Bajheda area, not far from Rura Sultanpur.
The project was aimed to protect around 5,950 people and 45.73 hectares of agricultural land from erosion. Yet, the question remains: how did the Sharda River reach the village homes despite the expenditure of crores of rupees? Did the anti-erosion measures fail to withstand the river's shifting course?
In Dhaurahara Tehsil, the Ghaghara River has also turned ferocious. Around 35 villages in the region are grappling with floods and erosion, affecting a population of over 25,000. Normal life has been disrupted as homes, roads, and fields are submerged. Many families have been forced to seek shelter on higher ground.
Police Station Hit By Floods
In the Nighasan Tehsil, the Sharda River, along with the Mohana and Suheli rivers flowing from Nepal, are causing distress for villagers. Rising river levels have submerged standing crops, erosion has intensified in Jasnagar, and access roads in several areas have been disrupted. Approximately 26 villages in the region are affected. The crisis is particularly serious because the Mohana and Suheli rivers enter Lakhimpur after flowing through the hilly regions of Nepal.
In the Palia Tehsil area, the impact of the swelling Sharda River extends to police operations. The women's police station is surrounded by floodwaters, forcing police personnel to rely on boats for commuting. Erosion is intensifying in the Dhakhiya Khurd, Paliapurva, and Kunwarpur areas of Palia.
Dozens of villages, including Rehariya in the Nakha block of Lakhimpur Sadar Tehsil, are affected by the floods. Waterlogging in fields threatens crops, while villagers face a crisis regarding transportation and daily necessities.
Gola SDM Yugantar Tripathi stated that floodwaters have not yet reached inhabited areas. “A flood relief center has been set up in Pooja village (Ashadhi). All necessary arrangements are in place, and a team remains constantly present in the village,” he said.
Uttar Pradesh is standing firmly with every family affected by the floods. From evacuation and rescue to food and medical supplies, every possible effort is being made to reach those in need.— Information and Public Relations Department, UP (@InfoDeptUP) September 12, 2026
Relief and rescue operations continue with compassion, commitment and care. pic.twitter.com/ffWov00W5Y
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that over 21,000 people had been shifted to safer locations in flood-affected areas as of Friday September 11. According to the UP Relief Commissioner's office, a total of 2,385 boats and motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations with 2,972 people staying in relief camps.
The government further informed that more than 9.31 lakh lunch packets and 1.49 lakh foodgrain relief kits have been provided to affected families.