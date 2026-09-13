ETV Bharat / bharat

Villagers Demolish Their Own Houses To Salvage Belongings In Flood-Hit Uttar Pradesh

Lakhimpur Kheri: Tears well up in elderly Prema Devi’s eyes as she watches her home crumbling. With a choked voice, she recounts how the weddings of her five children took place in this very house, and how her grandchildren played in its courtyard. The home where her family lived for generations is being dismantled right before her eyes. Every blow of the hammer seems to shatter not just the walls, but the family's memories, hopes, and entire life. For Prema Devi, this is not merely a structure of mud and brick; it was her home, her identity, and her entire world.

The concrete house at Rura Sultanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri is being demolished not by the bulldozer, but by the family itself in order to salvage as much as they can—the bricks, the wooden doors, windows or the TMT bars before the raging Sharda river sweeps it away. Family members are busy loading the belongings in the tractor trolley to take them to safer locations.

Men demolish a house amid worsening flood situation at Rura Sultanpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

As happens every year, torrential rains are wreaking havoc in the Uttar Pradesh district with incessant rains dangerously swelling rivers and streams creating a dire situation of flooding and severe soil erosion across five tehsils (administrative subdivisions) of the district.

A sudden rise in the water levels of rivers like the Sharda, Ghaghara, Mohana, and Suheli has jeopardized the lives of thousands of families.

Rura Sultanpur village in Gola tehsil has become the centre of the devastation where the walls of every home are on the verge of collapse, and hopes are fading fast. Initially, administrative records listed 34 villages as flood-affected, a figure that has now risen to approximately 40. However, the situation in Rura Sultanpur village presents a far grimmer picture than these numbers suggest. Around 80 families are reportedly being forced to evacuate. Many are moving in with relatives, while others are compelled to camp out in the open—under the vast sky—with their belongings on embankments or higher ground.

Villagers dismantle own homes

The most heart-wrenching sight is that of villagers—having abandoned all hope of saving their houses—dismantling the structures with their own hands. Iron hammers are striking the very walls built with hard-earned money—walls enclosing courtyards where children spent their childhoods, where daughters were married off, and where grandchildren played. Some people are salvaging doors from the rubble, while others are moving thatched roofing, timber, and household belongings to safer ground.

Men demolish a house amid worsening flood situation at Rura Sultanpur village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Life went on smoothly when the river was calm, but the Sharda’s fury has inflicted a pain upon the villagers that cannot be gauged by statistics alone. One woman lifts a cot, another gathers utensils, a third bundles up children's clothes while someone else strives to save a door or a thatched roof as a final memento of the home.

Rukmani Devi’s story is no different. Her husband had built the house through sheer hard work and manual labor. The family owned farmland, but the Sharda River has already swallowed it up. Now, the river has its sights set on their home. When officials ordered them to vacate the premises, the family began packing their belongings. For Rukmani Devi, the question is not merely where they will sleep tonight. The question is, where will they be tomorrow? With the farmland gone and the house likely to follow, how will the family survive? They have pleaded with the government and the district administration for help.